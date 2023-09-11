On the Internet

Gymnast Shares Teammates' Horrified Reactions to His Viral Flip Fail

Most of us wish we could do a backflip; for some of us, even a forward roll might be out of our reach; but even professionals need a little bit of help every now and again.

In a video on Instagram with almost 1.2 million likes, professional gymnast Tomas Minc, 18, who lives in Austin, Texas, precariously lands an impossible-looking flip, while his teammates look on horrified. As it becomes clear Minc isn't going to make the landing, his coach frantically tries to get the landing mat underneath him to protect his legs and ankles. She can be heard saying, "are you OK?" to which Minc replies, "I landed it."

"I've been competing in gymnastics since I was 6 years old," Minc told Newsweek, "I started representing Team USA when I was 13. I became the U.S. World Cup Champion in 2023, and won two bronze medals at the 2022 World Championships."

A male gymnast on the parallel bars. Tomas Minc told Newsweek that he had his teammates worried after he nearly injured himself during a complicated flip. PeopleImages/Getty Images

Minc added that the video took place at a training session ahead of the 2023 U.S. National Championships. "On the double mini trampoline (the event in the video), you're supposed to do one flip back onto the trampoline and then a second flip off onto a landing mat," said Minc. "Because my second flip went straight up, I ended up landing back onto the double mini instead of the landing zone, which is why it was a fail."

The 'double mini' refers to the trampoline itself, which has two metal parts on either side of it.

"Once I took off for the second flip, I knew I wasn't making it onto the landing zone. However, I had trust in my abilities to still safely land back on the trampoline, and knew my coach would be able to get the soft pad under me," said Minc.

"Because the side of the double mini is made of metal, my coach was worried my foot would be hurt after such hard impact. Similarly, my teammates knew I was not making it onto the landing zone, so they got scared I might get injured," he added.

One of Minc's teammates turns away as it becomes clear the flip has gone wrong.

"The adrenaline rush makes me feel alive," said Minc, "Representing the country on the big stage always gets my blood pumping, and it's never a bad time.

"Unlike most other sports, there's a huge mental aspect that goes along with gymnastics. So, while you have to be in great shape physically, it's not always easy to stay in peak condition mentally," he added.

Users on Instagram found the video shocking. "Moment you took off i was like nope," wrote a viewer. "Spotter for the gold medal there! Nice save coach," posted another.

