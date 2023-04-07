Half of America's 10 Most Popular Beers Have LGBTQ+ Partnerships

Half of America's bestselling beers have partnered with LGBTQ+ groups or advocates according to an analysis by Newsweek, as conservative activists launch a boycott of Bud Light over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

On Sunday Mulvaney shared a video promoting Bud Light to her 1.7 million Instagram followers, as part of a partnership with the company, which she thanked for sending over a personalized beer can to celebrate her "day 365 of womanhood," after transitioning.

This infuriated some right-wing commentators, including writer Matt Walsh and podcast host Mike Crispi, who announced they will boycott Bud Light in response. Musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans, while country artist Travis Tritt said he was taking the beer off his tour rider.

Over the past few years, a fierce debate has developed over transgender rights, with a particular focus on whether trans women should be able to access women's only spaces and take part in women's sports. Republicans have moved to ban gender-affirming care for children in 26 states across the U.S.

Rainbow bottles of Bud Light are displayed during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4, 2019, in New York City. Some conservatives are currently boycotting Bud Light due to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bryan Bedder/GETTY

While conservative campaigners are focusing on Bud Light, Newsweek found that five of the top 10 best-selling beers in the United States have LGBTQ+ partnerships, with the figure increasing to all 10 if parent companies are included.

According to Beer Marketer's Insights shipping data, analyzed by 24/7 Wall Street, the 10 best-selling beers in the U.S. are Bud Light, Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, Corona Extra, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Natural Light, Busch Light and Busch.

Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite and Michelob Ultra have all run pro-LGBTQ+ campaigns, though have not attracted the same level of backlash as Bud Light.

For a number of years, Coors Light has been sponsoring the Denver PrideFest and also supports the Center on Colfax, an LGBTQ+ facility in the city. GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, has described Coors as "among the most progressive for its employee policies toward gays."

Budweiser has also sponsored a number of LGBTQ+ events, including London Pride and Toronto Pride in 2019. The same year saw the company release a special rainbow-colored bottle for World Pride, to raise money for GLAAD.

According to its official website, Miller Lite has given $450,000 to the Equality Federation, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, with the brand launching its "Open & Proud" campaign in 2021. In partnership with the federation, it promotes inclusivity in bars where Miler Lite is served.

Michelob Ultra announced in 2021 that it had partnered with CeCe Telfer, an LGBTQ+ advocate and the "first openly transgender female athlete to win an NCAA title."

Busch, Busch Light and Natural Light are all owned by Anheuser-Busch—the same company that owns Bud Light and Budweiser.

Anheuser-Busch has sponsored a number of LGBTQ+ events, including San Diego Pride, and in 2015 was listed by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the "best places to work" for LGBTQ+ employees.

Speaking to Newsweek about Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney specifically, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics."

They added: "From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney."

Corona Extra and Modelo Especial are both owned by Constellation Brands, which has supported a number of LGBTQ+ events. The brand partnered with Stonewall Sports, which promotes LGBTQ+ participation, and in 2020 scored a top 100 score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ equality.