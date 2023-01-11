Man's Half-Eaten Body Found in Field After Being Mauled by a Tiger

A man's half-eaten body was found in a sugar cane field near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Utthar Pradesh, in northern India, on Monday morning. Pawprints next to the body suggest that the killer was an adult male tiger, local forest officials reported.

The man, who has been identified as 33-year-old Gokul Malik, had gone to work at a construction site in Bangawan village in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, the Times of India reported. When he did not return home, his family began to look for him. His body was found in the field on Monday morning and was sent for an autopsy.

Bangawan village is located next to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, which sits at the border of the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The park contains a range of large predators, including leopards, wolves, hyena and royal tigers.

India is home to 60 percent of the global tiger population. However, the species has lost an estimated 93 percent of its historical range. Tigers used to live freely all over the subcontinent, but human-tiger conflicts have forced officials to largely confine these animals to India's 50 tiger reserves.

Under the protection of these parks, tiger numbers had risen 33 percent in four years as of 2018, according to a report on tiger numbers by India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Some scientists have expressed doubts about the latest data.

Still, it seems the increase in tiger numbers has led to an uptick in human-tiger conflicts, as many of India's tiger reserves are located in areas where humans still live and work. In November 2022, in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, a 9-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a tiger which had dragged her into a dense forest.

Following the recent incident in Uttar Pradesh, forest officials have been monitoring the tigers' movements, and the Wildlife Trust of India has installed four camera traps. "The tiger might attack another villager again," a chief forest conservator, Lalit Verma, said in a statement. "We are trying to monitor the movement for the next 48 hours through camera traps [and] field units.

"If we find the big cat near some other village, we'll immediately seek permission from the chief wildlife warden to tranquilise and relocate it to another forest."

References

Vaidyanathan G, India's tigers seem to be a massive success story — many scientists aren't sure, Nature October 30 2019, https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-019-03267-z