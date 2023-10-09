Get Halloween Freebies at Krispy Kreme, Auntie Anne's and More

As the spooky season commences, most consumers know Halloween as a time for trick or treating and dressing up in your favorite costume. However, it's also a great time to grab freebies at your favorite restaurants.

Restaurants are celebrating the big day with everything from donuts to full-course dinner entrees for free—you just need to be on the lookout for the deals and use them when they're available.

Halloween decorations are seen on display during the Great Jack OLantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on October 22, 2020. Here are some Halloween freebies! TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Frugal families can save potentially hundreds on many of the meal deals Newsweek compiled below.

Start off by enjoying a Halloween breakfast treat by heading to Krispy Kreme in full costume. The donut chain has offered a free donut of your choice to any guest wearing a Halloween costume, no purchase necessary.

Just be weary the lines might be long, so it pays to plan ahead and get your freebie early.

Those who are taking advantage of the limited-time Dollar-Rita at Applebee's will also be looking forward to this year's Halloween-themed cocktails through the end of the month.

Each drink costs just $5, including Dracula's Juice, which is a wildberry margarita, as well as Tipsy Zombie, a rum-based passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime concoction.

Check with your local restaurant as well because select locations give two free kids' meals for every adult entree purchased for Halloween.

Chili's is also getting in on the Halloween action by offering a $6 margarita. The margarita is made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh sour, and blood orange syrup and topped with some black fangs for some extra festive spice.

Also in celebration of the spooky season, Baskin Robbins is selling 31 percent off all scoops (excluding waffle cones, toppings and sundaes).

While many other companies haven't announced their freebie deals yet, several offered great options for Halloween 2022.

Pretzel fans experienced joy last year, earning free delivery on any $15 purchase for Pretzel Perks members when ordering on the Pretzel Perks app or on Auntie Anne's website. The deal was available from October 22 through Halloween, and it's likely to return this year as well.

And at 7-Eleven, for instance, loyalty members could buy one, get one free for any large pizza on Halloween. Plus, for the whole weekend leading up to Halloween, those in the rewards program could also get a large pizza for just $5.

Burrito bowl lovers will also be impressed since Chipotle has been known to offer $6 entrees as part of its Boorito event on Halloween. The only caveat is that in order to take advantage of the deal, you must wear a costume.

Outback Steakhouse also permitted kids to get a free Joey meal with the purchase of any adult entree.

Some deals last the entire month, too.

At Dunkin', rewards members can score a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Mondays with any purchase or pick a $2 Medium Cold Brew or $1 off a half dozen Classic Donuts.

At Wendy's, take advantage of the burger chain's festive Halloween Boo! Coupon Books for just $1 each. Each booklet includes five free Jr Frosty coupons, ensuring you'll get each dessert drink for only 20 cents this month.

Some chains have used the holiday as an excuse to unveil new products as well.

McDonald's, for instance, is launching its brand new 'Boo Buckets' in place of its traditional Happy Meals. They come in Mummy (white), skeleton (orange), monster (green) and vampire (purple) varieties.

How To Save Money This Halloween

Beyond grabbing any freebies where they're available this Halloween, also consider other strategies to save money this season.

This year, Americans are predicted to spend a whopping $12.2 billion, roughly $2 billion more than last year's $10.6 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

"More Americans than ever will be reaching into their wallets and spending a record amount of money to celebrate Halloween this year," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. "Consumers will be shopping early for festive decor and other related items and retailers are prepared with the inventory to help customers and their families take part in this popular and fun tradition."

Still, that doesn't mean all your savings need to go to extravagant costumes or costly candy.

To make sure you don't overextend yourself, set a budget for both your costume, candy and Halloween-themed event costs and stick to it.

When buying candy, don't wait until the last minute. These treats are usually priced highest right on Halloween, meaning those who don't plan the type of candy they want to get will be at a disadvantage savings-wise.

Compile all the Halloween deals and coupons you find for local and chain restaurants and consider using rebate apps for some added savings as well.

If you're looking to prepare in advance for next year, many Halloween decorations will also be available for steep discounts the day after Halloween as retailers look to get rid of the seasonal inventory.