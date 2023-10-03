Culture

Hailey Bieber Trolls Mocking Her Halloween Comment Missed One Major Point

By
Culture Justin Bieber Halloween Christian Twitter

An old Instagram post of Hailey Bieber's has gone viral after resurfacing on X, formerly Twitter.

In 2019, Bieber was asked about her thoughts on Halloween during a fan Q&A on Instagram.

She gave a lengthy response that referred to her Christian faith and claimed she was not "afraid of any devil, demon or incantation."

hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber on September 26, 2023, in France. Her opinion on Halloween resurfaced recently. Corbis Via Getty/Stephane Cardinale

An X user dug up a screenshot of the response and shared it to their page, leading many to mock the model.

"thinking about Hailey Bieber's very normal answer to whether or not she likes Halloween," tweeted the X user on Monday.

One person replied: "a simple no would've sufficed."

Another added: "her answer is yes though lmao it's just indecipherable."

But what those mocking Bieber failed to realize is that her response was originally penned by Hillsong Church member, Nathan Finochio. The model and her pop star husband Justin Bieber were members of the church until revealing in 2021 that they were no longer affiliated with Hillsong following accusations of sexual misconduct against some of its leaders.

The response began: "I'm a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture.

"Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that's now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that's now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits?"

"Oh now it's All Saints Day and we celebrate the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS OVERCOME THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!"

The response continued: "I'm not afraid of the world. I'm not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints.

"What now? I'll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It's my party and you're invited. I'm alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy."

Bieber and her husband regularly dress up for Halloween with some of their costumes including characters from Toy Story and The Jungle Book.

Her long response to the question about Halloween came a week after her followers criticized her for celebrating the spooky holiday despite her Christian faith.

"Spooky [season] is upon us and I need good ideas for Halloween!!! Send some my way," Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story in October 2019.

"Aren't [you] a Christian?" one person asked with another calling her a "fake Christian."

Bieber replied at the time: "Yes. I still dress up for Halloween."

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
