Hamas Attack Videos Explained in Detail: How Events Unfolded at Festival

After breaking through Israel's heavily fortified separation fence from Gaza, Hamas fighters rampaged for hours on Saturday morning.

They gunned down civilians and snatched people, including many who had gathered in the desert near the Gaza border for a night of techno music.

The death toll at the Supernova festival, coinciding with the Jewish festival of Sukkot, was becoming clear on Monday—at least 260 bodies were recovered by paramedics, Israel's rescue service Zaka said. Festival organizers said they were helping Israeli security forces locate attendees who were still missing.

Among the shocking images and videos from the festival that circulated on social media was one of a woman identified as 22-year-old Shani Louk lying face-down in the bed of a pick-up with four militants. Another showed a woman identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani being abducted by men on a motorcycle. Other clips showed festival goers running across open fields to escape gunmen.

Mapping and timing the atrocities at the Nova Festival near Rei’m on Saturday morning (long thread).



Working with new drone footage, multiple sets of satellite imagery, and videos, it was possible to assemble a small idea of what happened in a small area.



Note- content warning pic.twitter.com/Y6QoOxo2Bg — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 9, 2023

Early on Monday, the OSINTtechnical account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a thread mapping out and timing what had occurred at the festival.

"Working with new drone footage, multiple sets of satellite imagery and videos, it was possible to assemble a small idea of what happened in a small area," the account said in the first post.

Analysis of satellite imagery showed the festival was held about 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles) from kibbutz Re'im, and about 5.2 kms from the Gaza border, according to the account.

Footage captured around daybreak shows confused festival attendees and security officers who appear to be trying to evacuate people. Sunrise was at around 6:40 a.m. local time on Saturday.

"This shot was taken right in front of the central pavilion, people are confused and unsure of where to go while security works to evacuate people east," OSINTtechnical wrote.

First footage seen is early in the morning on the 7th. Sunrise was around 6:40 AM local.



This shot was taken right in front of the central pavilion, people are confused and unsure of where to go while security works to evacuate people east. pic.twitter.com/l1FZ01vbBu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 9, 2023

This video was likely filmed in the same field as the last photo, as the same group of abandoned/stopped vehicles can be seen. pic.twitter.com/wVJB6MdT0G — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 9, 2023

Another video that shows people fleeing appears to have been captured in one of the fields east of the festival venue, according to the account.

Rescuers searching in vehicles found a working dash cam and found footage that included GPS location and timestamps.

The footage, according to OSINTtechnical, shows a Hamas fighter dragging away a civilian. The timestamp on the footage says 9:23 a.m.

Seconds later, another gunman executed an injured civilian lying behind a sedan, according to OSINTtechnical. The same footage showed a third Hamas militant searching for civilians.

Another clip captured by the dashcam almost three hours later shows several individuals arriving in the area. The clip shows the unarmed individuals rifling through the executed person's pockets.

Minutes later, another group of people arrived. They searched the abandoned sedan, took out a suitcase and looked through it.

Next dashcam clip is from nearly 3 hours later



At 12:09, another loose group of individuals arrive. They appear slightly different; only one is armed, and the unarmed individuals carry stolen items.



Two of the unarmed individuals rifle through the executed civilian's pockets. pic.twitter.com/waTOM7dL6b — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 9, 2023

OSINTtechnical reported that drone footage shows many areas of the festival site were seen burning, with about 35 vehicles destroyed or severely damaged and at least 89 abandoned vehicles. Newsweek has contacted the account for comment via direct message.

Around 700 people have been killed in Israel, according to The Associated Press. The Gaza Health Ministry said 493 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory. Thousands more have been wounded on both sides.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza, an enclave of 2.3 million Palestinians bordering Israel and Egypt, halting the entry of food, fuel and supplies as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with airstrikes in retaliation for the weekend incursion.

Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza of varying strictness since Hamas seized power in 2007.