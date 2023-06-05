Hammerhead Shark Over 10ft Long Filmed Swimming in Texas Shallow: 'A Giant'

Striking footage of a hammerhead shark swimming in the shallows off San Luis Pass in Galveston, Texas, has gone viral on social media.

After a long night of fishing for flounder, Jason Schilling and his friend caught sight of something huge splashing in the water.

"It was about 7 in the morning and I heard this big ol' splash behind me," Schilling said in a video about the incident on his TikTok page, @fishingngigging. "At first I thought it was a dolphin until I saw its tail flopping around everywhere and its head actually came out of the water [...] so I knew right then and there that it was a hammerhead."

Jason Schilling caught sight of the hammerhead shark after a night of flounder fishing in San Luis Pass. @fishingngigging/Jason Schilling/TikTok

As soon as he saw it, Schilling pulled out his phone. "There's a giant hammerhead shark," he can be heard saying in the footage. "This thing came right up to the land. It's a big old hammerhead just feeding on whatever [...] that's crazy, I didn't know they go that shallow!"

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state is home to around 40 different species of shark. "Sharks are common in Galveston," Schilling told Newsweek. "Mainly a lot of bonnethead sharks the most I've seen and what people catch. Then there's sandbar sharks and bull sharks, and I guess hammerheads now."

Bonnethead sharks and hammerheads can look fairly similar due to their striking, mallet-shaped heads, and several users suggested that the fish in Schilling's video may have actually been a bonnethead. However, bonnetheads rarely exceed lengths of 5 feet. The great hammerhead, by contrast, is one of the largest species in the state, growing to lengths of up to 20 feet long, according to the Florida Museum, and averaging over 500 pounds in weight.

Most hammerhead species pose little threat to humans and very few attacks have been recorded.

Schilling said that the shark in his video was "massive," measuring at least 10 feet.

Hammerhead sharks prey on a wide variety of marine animals, with a particular penchant for sting rays. Schilling said that several users had suggested that the shark in San Luis Pass was most likely hunting for stingrays along the shore.

The original video of the encounter, which Schilling shared to TikTok on May 24, has received over four million views along with over 350,000 likes and thousands of comments.

"I'm never getting in the ocean again," said one user.

"Nope nope. I might be a pisces but the ocean and I we have a great bond where I just walk on the shore," said another.