Internet Obsessed With Hamster Enjoying Spa Day—'Living the High Life'

While cats and dogs top the list of most popular pets across the generations, hamsters and birds follow behind. One woman on TikTok has eschewed the most popular pets and chosen to give her hamster a spa day in a video with over 518,000 views.

In the video, posted by @thehamsterstation, Mr. Teacake the hamster can be seen enjoying "his first spa day," including a sand bath and cucumber. Mr. Teacake can be seen sitting in the bath enjoying some snacks, while getting pampered.

On screen text reads: "First I filled a little bath with some sand and added a toothbrush. He was living the high life getting brushed, chilling in his bath while eating some snacks."

A stock image of a hamster. Hamsters are the fourth most popular pets in the U.S according to a survey by Forbes. Yajie Wang-Campagne/Getty Images

After cats and dogs, birds are the most popular pet among the generations in the U.S., with hamsters coming in close fourth, with 6.7 million households owning a hamster or another small rodent, according to a survey by Forbes.

"Gen X pet owners (ages 42 to 57) are the least likely to own pets that aren't cats and dogs, such as hamsters, birds and fish," according to the survey. Turtles came out as the least popular pets across the generations.

While many people may think you can just pop a hamster in a small cage with a wheel, they actually need a lot more stimulation to lead a happy life.

"Despite its small size, however, your new pet won't be happy just sitting in a small box all the time," advise animal advice site PetHelpful. "Just like other animals, a hamster needs stimuli, a variety of food, and toys to keep it happy. If your hamster has a lot of space and plenty of things to keep it busy, you will have a healthy and happy little furball who might even live much longer than you expect it to!"

To keep your hamster happy, it's important to provide them with a range of foods consisting of seeds, nuts, vegetables and fruit, and it's important to provide them with a wooden toy or box to chew on as their teeth grow constantly, according to PetHelpful.

Users in the comments loved the video.

"This is adorable! do you keep them in your room?" asked one user. "I love the name of your hamster. Mr. Teacake is adorable," commented another.

Newsweek has reached out to @thehamsterstation via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.