AirTag is a New Year's resolution assistant in waiting—trying to help you stay more organized and never lose your keys again. But, in its raw form, the small, slick disc still needs a way to be attached to the item you want to track. I got my hands on a few of the first AirTag accessories to see what they were actually like. In some instances, the AirTag case can be more than the $29 Apple AirTag itself. Are these accessories worth their price?

Right now, the most common accessory type is a key ring holder. It's an obvious enough choice. The most interesting AirTag accessories, however, will be the unexpected ones. Nomad is producing a holder for sunglasses to keep track of expensive frames, for example. A lot of these innovations aren't quite ready, but this list will be updated as more become available for purchase.

If you still have some questions about AirTag itself and how it works, be sure to take a peek at my hands-on review of the tracking device.

The Belkin Secure Holder With Strap is the company's most universal AirTag attachment. It has a nylon cord that can loop around different kinds of items. For example, it could be wrapped around the frame of a bike or a guitar case handle—things that a standard key ring couldn't accommodate. It works just fine for keys, though, and I've used it for my mail key because it often gets misplaced. I've knocked this holder into the wall a few times, and it has never separated or come undone. The plastic doesn't feel indestructible, but it has held together fine.

Similarly, this other Belkin Secure Holder is nearly identical but with a dedicated key ring instead of a loop. It feels the same in the hand as the company's other AirTag holder. Personally, if I were choosing between the two, I think I would buy the one with the strap. It's a little more versatile and can be used for keys, but it probably has a few additional uses. Still, if you want the most minimal option, this Belkin key ring is just that.

Spigen's Valentinus leather key ring is simple and straightforward. It surrounds the AirTag's edges with leather while leaving it exposed in the middle. This key chain is a little bigger than standard size and has a springy metal ring. My AirTag fit inside the leather snugly and didn't shift around. The button snap never came undone. I didn't try to thrash the exterior, but in light use, it held up with minimal wear noticeable.

Cyrill and Spigen are both part of the same company and yes, this case and the Spigen Valentinus are essentially the same product. I'm not quite sure why there are actually two different SKUs because, beyond the tiniest of details, they're almost identical. Each has different color choices and the Cyrill key ring has flatter edges instead of being completely rounded. That's all to confirm that this one is equally fine in person, too, just like Spigen's.

The leather key ring AirTag holder from Apple is probably the gold standard of AirTag accessories. Just like the cases it makes for its own iPhones, this product is pitch-perfect for the tracking device. It fits precisely and looks great in person. Is it worth $35? (And spending more on an accessory than the product itself?) It's hard to justify. But if you do want the absolute best key ring holder, this is probably it at the moment.

Apple's more expensive key ring makes this $29 polyurethane option look more affordable and attractive. In practice, I do like its feel and look, but I had a harder time finding places to use this one. It's shown off as a luggage tag and yes, it works well in that scenario. Beyond suitcases or backpacks, this loop was bulkier than Belkin's option, and so it won't fit in pockets well.

WaterField Designs makes fantastic leather goods—and some wonderful nonleather goods. This is the kind of AirTag accessory I would expect from the company. Instead of only covering the edges of the AirTag, the small white disc slips inside the holder and is completely sealed off. If your AirTag is engraved, you can't see the image or letters. But this holder will keep it from being scratched up. You can choose between a cable ring or carabiner for no additional cost, too, with a standard key ring included by default. The cable loop is a rigid wire that can be unscrewed to attach to different shapes or sizes of keys. I like the more casual leather stitching here for its more rugged look.

While Apple's loop holder is a modern take on the luggage tag, this WaterField Designs option is more traditional. There's a good chance no one would know there's an AirTag hiding inside the rectangular leather attachment. It has the traditional address card under a leather flap, as well. The only real downside here is that it's a dedicated use holder. This could make a thoughtful gift for the regular traveler.

