Serial House Invader Bear Thought to Be Infamous 'Hank the Tank' Captured

A 500-pound black bear guilty of breaking-and-entering into several properties around Lake Tahoe, California, and thought to be the infamous "Hank the Tank", has been captured by wildlife authorities.

DNA-matching confirms the animal to be responsible for at least 21 break-ins in the South Lake Tahoe area between February 2022 and May 2023. The bear is thought to be involved in "additional break-ins and property damage," leading to her capture and rehoming in the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

The bear, also known as 64F, was immobilized on Friday morning alongside her three cubs, which often accompanied her on her break-ins. One of the cubs was found to have been injured in the past month, possibly from a vehicle strike. The youngsters will be rehomed separately from Hank, however.

The captured bear, thought to be the infamous Hank the Tank. The animal is said to be responsible for at least 21 break-ins in the South Lake Tahoe area between February 2022 and May 2023. California Department of Fish and Wildlife CDFW

"The sow's three young cubs, which have accompanied the bear on recent home break-ins, will potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a CDFW-permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in Petaluma in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild. All three cubs were given a health assessment in the field before transfer and will receive additional examination at the facility," the statement said. "The injured cub will be given a thorough veterinary evaluation."

Hank's escapades include numerous home invasions and extensive damage to properties as the bear ransacked the places looking for food. South Lake Tahoe Police had to ask the public to stop calling regarding Hank the Tank due to the frequency with which officers received complaints.

While 64F was associated with these 21 break-ins, more than one bear might play the role of Hank the Tank. The CDWF stated that "this large black bear is one of multiple bears identified by the public last year as 'Hank the Tank' based on visual observations." The department added that the DNA of three different bears has been found at other property break-ins associated with "Hank" around the lake.

A large black bear stares at the camera in a snowy landscape. "Hank the Tank" might actually be more than one animal. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Bear 64F is rare in that she was not euthanized because of the danger she posed to locals, instead being relocated to the sanctuary.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife has the authority to approve only one such placement and is using that authorization for this bear. Relocation is not typically an option for conflict animals over concern that relocating an animal will relocate the conflict behavior to a different community. However, given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community."

A black bear eats garbage. The captured animal's cubs will not live with her, as hopefully they will be reintroduced to the wild. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

This comes due to a policy change in black bear management in California, which allows for alternatives to euthanasia in cases of problem bears where another option is available.

"CDFW's updated Black Bear Policy (PDF), released in February 2022, allows for the placement and relocation of conflict bears in limited circumstances when other management options have been exhausted and as an alternative to lethal actions."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Hank the Tank? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.