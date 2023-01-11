Hannity Floats Theory Biden 'Inner Circle' Might Not Want Him in 2024 Race

Fox News host Sean Hannity has suggested that members of President Joe Biden's "inner circle" may be conspiring to stop him from launching a 2024 reelection campaign.

During the Wednesday night edition of Hannity, the conservative pundit tied the supposed plot to the emergence of a potentially politically damaging report that Biden may have been in possession of a second batch of classified documents during his time as a private citizen.

It was revealed earlier this week that a different batch of classified documents from Biden's time as vice president had been discovered at a private office that he formerly used. Conservatives wasted no time in drawing parallels to the classified documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last year.

Republicans including Trump have called for the FBI to raid Biden's residences to look for additional classified documents. Hannity repeated the demand during his show on Wednesday, while suggesting that it was not a coincidence that news of the Biden documents broke as the president considers formally launching a bid for reelection.

"I think it's time for a Mar-a-Lago-style raid to happen at Joe Biden's private residences," Hannity said. "Maybe someone in Joe's inner circle ... Think about this—why is this happening twice in a week? Could this be the result [of] maybe someone doesn't want Joe to run for reelection?"

"While we absolutely don't know that to be a fact, it's certainly suspicious in terms of the timing," he continued. "But what's good for the goose is certainly good for the gander. Right, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland? Right, [FBI Director] Chris Wray?"

Hannity was not alone in floating the idea that the classified documents discoveries were timed to prevent Biden from seeking a second term.

The theory was pushed by others on social media, with some claiming that the alleged plot was part of a plan to allow California Governor Gavin Newsom to become the 2024 Democratic nominee instead of Biden.

"It's no coincidence that Biden's classified document scandal breaks just as he starts to commit to seeking re-election in 2024," tweeted former GOP congressional candidate David Giglio. "The Democrats assumed he wouldn't and now they are going to ensure he can't. He served his purpose. Gavin Newsom is the pick."

"Operation Oust Biden continues... a second set of classified docs found," former Newsman host Grant Stinchfield tweeted. "Gavin Newsom is in the bull pen warming up."

"Prepare for commie Gavin Newsome in 2024 Election," tweeted user @LiberateVietnam. "Democrats are trying to get rid of Joe Biden using classified documents."

Although Biden has not formally declared that he intends to seek reelection in 2024, he has repeatedly indicated that he expects to be in the race with Vice President Kamala Harris again serving as his running mate.

A poll conducted on behalf of Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies last month revealed that a 58 percent majority of voters do not want Biden to run for reelection. A 42 percent plurality cited the 80-year-old president's advanced age as their most significant reason.

Meanwhile, polls also suggest that Biden's once-abysmal approval ratings are steadily rising. A survey released by Investor's Business Daily this week and conducted by pollster TIPP found that the president's approval rating, while still slightly negative, had improved to 49.1 percent.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment.