Happy Chinese New Year in Mandarin and Cantonese—20 Messages and Wishes

Chinese New Year began on January 22, with the lunar calendar segueing between the Year of the Tiger and the Year of the Rabbit.

The Chinese tend to celebrate it over 15 days, as it is the most important time of the lunar calendar.

Each year is named after one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, including the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. Each animal has its own meaning, and people are known to have their own personality traits depending on which animal matches their year of birth. For example, those born in the Year of the Rabbit are believed to be gentle, kind and sensitive people. They are also thought to be artistic, refined and have good taste.

Millions across the world celebrate the lunar new year annually, and greet and send their best wishes to each other in different ways.

If you are celebrating, or know someone who is, here are some messages and wishes you can use to mark the occasion.

Chinese New Year Messages and Wishes

In Mandarin, it's 新年快乐 or Xīn nián kuài lè , while in Cantonese, it is common to say 恭喜发财 or Gong hei fat choy which means "Wishing you happiness and prosperity."

年年有余 Nián nián yǒu yú (May you have abundance every year)

心想事成 Xīn xiǎng shì chéng (May all your wishes come true)

万事如意 Wàn shì rú yì (May everything go as you wish)