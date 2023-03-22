Happy Ramadan Wishes: 40 Greetings and Messages to Send Loved Ones

The holy Muslim month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, March 23 in the U.S. The date of the holy month varies from country to country and also depends on the sightings of the moon.

Muslims mark the month by abstaining from food, drink and sexual relations between dawn and the setting of the sun. The fasting takes place on each of the 29 to 30 days of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic calendar. It is a time when Muslims come together and support each other on the holy fast, before breaking it when the sun comes down with an iftar.

Here are 40 Ramadan greetings and messages you can send to your loved ones who are observing and fasting from dawn until dusk.

Ramadan Greetings and Messages

1. Ramadan Mubarak!

2. Blessed Ramadan

3. Happy Ramadan

4. Ramadan Kareem

5. Have a happy Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr ahead!

6. May you and your loved ones have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

7. May the holy month bring you prosperity, joy and laughter.

8. May Ramadan strengthen all of our taqwa.

9. May Allah answer all your prayers this Ramadan and forever more.

10. May your fasting feel fast.

11. May this Ramadan bring you closer to enlightenment.

12. May your holy month be filled with an abundance of blessings for you and your family.

13. Eid Mubarak!

14. Have a wonderful Ramadan.

15. May your holy month bring you blessings.

16. Wishing you an easy fast.

17. Wishing you warm spirit and good health this Ramadan.

18. I hope you have a holy and healthy fast.

19. May Allah bless you with joy and abundance.

20. Wishing you the sweetest Iftar after a holy fast.

21. Hope this Eid al-Fitr is as sweet as you!

22. May Allah bless and protect your family during Ramadan and always.

23. Hoping you have a happy, healthy and meaningful holy month.

24. Hope your holiday is amazing. Eid Mubarak!

25. Enjoy the month of the Quran, and may it bring contentment to your heart, as well as your loved ones.

26. Have a rhythmic and poetic Ramadan.

27. May the moon guide you through this fruitful Ramadan.

28. May this Ramadan heal our broken hearts and help us love better.

29. May God help bring us together and unite us under our faith this Ramadan.

30. Hard work pays off. Eid Mubarak!

31. May the stars and the moon shine bright for you this Ramadan.

32. Merry Ramadan wishes to you and yours.

33. Take advantage of the special time under the Ramadan stars.

34. May this Ramadan be your best yet.

35. Wishing you a productive and fruitful Ramadan. Eid Muburak!

36. May you make fast work of the fast, happy Ramadan!

37. May the light of Ramadan shine on your home.

38. Hope you and your family have a loving and joyful holy month.

39. Wishing you warm Ramadan blessings

40. May this Ramadan bless you in abundance and generosity.