Experts

Happy Spinning Your Wheels? Or Are You Dying for More Traction?

Whether you're a visionary sculpting the future or an individual charting your unique course, the "3 Ds" can serve as a guiding light.

Mark Goulston , Co-Founder, 90 Second Mentor
tired business woman
crizzystudio/stock.adobe.com
Experts

Throughout the intricate dance of life and career, one discernible pattern emerges — the unyielding correlation between "spinning your wheels" or feeling stagnant and its adverse impact on personal relationships and mental well-being. Reflecting upon the instances where I've found myself "spinning my wheels" paints a picture of effort, sometimes extreme, with no reward, often leading to a chasm of frustration, exasperation and depression.

On the other hand, when I've been in the driving seat, experiencing what I term as "traction," there's an unmistakable lift in spirits, a clearing of the dark clouds of depression and hope that may not "spring eternal" but at least lasts as long as I have traction. The challenge is not to neglect personal ties amidst the euphoria of this traction and its more exhilarating sibling, momentum. And, trust me, momentum is addictive and personal relations can suffer.

3 Ds of Visionary Traction

To navigate the labyrinth of creating impactful traction, I often draw parallels with visionaries like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. Their journeys offer valuable insights, which I've distilled into the "3 Ds of Visionary Traction":

1. Define reality. Jobs envisioned a future where computers were easily accessible, aided by a GUI and mouse, eventually culminating in the iPhone — a unified device for music, communication, and browsing. Musk's reality centered on mainstream electric cars and pioneering privatized space exploration. The essence is to paint a future so fascinating and compelling that the world, although initially oblivious, eventually becomes its most fanatical fan.

2. Declare intention. Both Jobs and Musk exhibited unflinching commitment to their visions. The underlying objective wasn't solely financial gain but also encompassed a broader goal — to define and then sculpt the future. Like Michelangelo, each saw the impossible possibility in the future and "carved until they set it free." Their undying spirit inspired scores of individuals to be a part of their vision, even at sometimes deep personal costs to their personal lives. But they put those personal needs aside when they got to be on a rocket ship (both figuratively and literally) to the future.

3. Decide strategy. Once the path is carved out, the onus shifts to how to make it happen. This juncture is pivotal and may explain the reason neither Jobs nor Musk (or other visionary leaders) were hailed as exceptional managers. Their strengths lay in vision, strategy and unwavering determination.

Personal Experience

On a more personal tangent, my journey hasn't been devoid of periods of long periods of spinning my wheels or even worse, stagnation, which often ushered in bouts of depression. But, drawing inspiration from the "3 Ds," I recently experienced unparalleled traction:

1. Define reality. My current reality, fraught with the specter of a terminal illness, has surprisingly been a beacon of tranquility that I have never experienced in life. The looming mortality has, paradoxically, instilled an unprecedented calm and contentment. And this uncanny juxtaposition has not only created traction, but also piqued global interest, so much so that the Harvard Business Review, traditionally elusive, was so intrigued they had me on their Ideacast podcast. Apparent in calm and peace and wisdom in the face of death is a unicorn in the turbulent sea of the fear of it.

2. Declare intention. With the clarity of what constitutes "a good death," my focus has been to inch closer to it, methodically sidelining what is not important (and there is so much of that). The world's attention is welcome, but not actively sought. However, given an opportunity based upon its increasing interest, I willingly share my newfound wisdom as long as my health holds on.

3. Decide strategy. To manifest my envisioned reality, I've rallied an exceptional team comprising doctors, loved ones, and professional advisors and consultants. The sheer number of individuals rallying behind me apparently because they care about me (something I have trouble accepting but am learning to live and die with), even those ensnared in the throes of their busy lives, is astonishing. What's crazy is the number of people whose time and attention was and is overscheduled that it was difficult to grab any of it have said to me after I share my present circumstances, "24/7," meaning I could call them anytime, anywhere. Go figure.

In conclusion, whether you're a visionary sculpting the future or an individual charting your unique course, the "3 Ds" can serve as a guiding light. Embrace them, and you might just stop spinning your wheels and start gaining traction that might set you free.

The Newsweek Expert Forum is an invitation-only network of influential leaders, experts, executives, and entrepreneurs who share their insights with our audience.
What's this?
Content labeled as the Expert Forum is produced and managed by Newsweek Expert Forum, a fee based, invitation only membership community. The opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Newsweek or the Newsweek Expert Forum.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC