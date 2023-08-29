'Hard Knocks' Clip Shows Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Randall Cobb's Penalty

A new clip from Hard Knocks shows an amusing exchange between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his longtime teammate Randall Cobb.

Rodgers played in his first preseason game since 2018 over the weekend. A video from the hit HBO documentary series released on Tuesday shows that the four-time NFL MVP was sure to have some fun during his limited time on the field. After Rodgers completed a short pass to tight end Tyler Conklin on the team's second offensive snap of the night, Cobb was called for an illegal blindside block on Giants safety Bobby McCain.

When both Jets players returned to the huddle, their chemistry was on display. Rodgers joked that the NFL was going to fine Cobb for the vicious hit and that the veteran wide receiver had just lost all of his training camp money.

Aaron Rodgers #12 and Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"What are you doing bro?" Rodgers said, before referencing recent rule changes surrounding blindside blocks. "This ain't 2014."

"I forgot, I forgot," Cobb said. "I blacked out. I ain't been able to hit nobody in a while."

Cobb's wife, Aiyda, was shown in the stands saying that she thought it was a great block, but that they would "probably get a fine in the mail here soon." McCain left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. The NFL has not announced a fine on Cobb as of Tuesday morning.

"What are you doing bro? This ain't 2014."



Cobb Explains Playing With Rodgers to Jets WRs

The camaraderie between Rodgers and Cobb is fitting for a QB-WR duo entering its 11th season together. This season will feature some different scenery for the former Green Bay Packers teammates, though.

The Packers drafted Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10 receiver quickly became one of Rodgers' favorite pass targets. Cobb has the third-most receiving touchdowns (46) from Rodgers of any player. Over his 12-year professional career, Cobb has caught 625 passes for 7,585 yards, mostly with Rodgers at QB. After spending two seasons away from Green Bay with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, Cobb returned to the Packers in 2021 after Rodgers lobbied for him to be back in the wide receiver room.

Both former Packers made their way to New York this offseason, just in very different ways.

The Jets traded a package of draft picks for the 39-year-old signal-caller in April after weeks of negotiations. A few weeks later, the Jets made sure to sign one of his most familiar targets in free agency.

Last week, a different Hard Knocks clip showed Cobb explaining to the other Jets wide receivers what it is like playing with the future Hall of Fame QB.

"I was talking to [Rodgers], and he was just telling me that we had a lot of mistakes in our room today," Cobb said. "Just basic stuff. Little things. We can't have that. It's all cool right now, but I'm telling you, one day he's going to lose his...It's gonna happen if it continues to go the way it is right now. Because if he don't trust you, he's not going to throw you the ball. I can promise you that. He does not like throwing interceptions.

"So, if he can't trust that you're going to run the right route, he's not going to throw it. It's just a matter of time. Continue to work, stay focused, stay locked in so we can get where we want to go."

"If he don't trust you, he not gonna throw you the ball."



Cobb tied a career-low with 375 receiving yards in 2021. The 33-year-old former Pro Bowler then missed four games a season ago because of injuries. But the Jets weren't just interested in bringing in Cobb for what he can do on the field.

Off of it, Cobb was also a "priceless" addition to the Jets locker room, head coach Robert Saleh said.

The 13th-year wide receiver not only has experience catching passes from Rodgers but with playing in first-year Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's system. Hackett was previously offensive coordinator with the Packers when Rodgers and Cobb were there. Saleh thinks Cobb's knowledge of the playbook and veteran presence will be beneficial to the entire position group, which includes reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

"When a player's hearing it for the first time, they're like, 'God, I'm not getting it,'" Saleh said, via the team website. "And then, here comes the vet to step in and say, 'Well, let me break it down to you in another way.' And players speaking to players just always comes off a little bit differently. It comes off a lot more powerful. So there's a lot of elements to that, but again, to bring in a guy who can still play the game at a high level, who knows the system inside out, who stands for everything you want, it's really a no-brainer."