Who Is Harrison Floyd? Black Voices for Trump Leader Charged in Georgia

Among the 19 defendants charged in the Georgia indictment for their part in orchestrating a "criminal enterprise" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, there is Harrison Floyd, the leader of a group called Black Voices for Trump.

On Monday, an Atlanta grand jury charged former President Donald Trump and 18 others—including his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows—with 41 counts including racketeering charges, violating the oath of a public officer, perjury, forgery, false statements, and a slew of other offenses.

It's the fourth indictment that the former president—and the top candidate for the Republican primary for 2024—has faced this year, and so far is the one containing the most sweeping accusations against him.

In this picture: A person holds a sigh for Black Voices for Trump at a march and rally for President Donald Trump on 5th Avenue on October 25, 2020 in New York City. Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd has been charged alongside the former president in Georgia. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

As the executive director for Black Voices for Trump, a group funded by the former president to increase Black voter turnout in 2020, Floyd was effectively a staff member of the 2020 Trump campaign.

The Atlanta grand jury charged him with violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupted Organizations) Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses, according to the indictment filed by the Fulton County Superior Court.

According to the indictment, Floyd tried to influence the testimony of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, before the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pastor Stephen Lee and publicist Trevian Kutti are also accused of trying to influence Freeman's testimony.

Specifically, the indictment paper accuses Floyd of recruiting Lee to organize a meeting with Freeman and Kutti.

Floyd was called by the Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election's result last year to testify over his role in pressuring Freeman to falsely admit election fraud.

Floyd worked on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign and ran for Georgia's 7th Congressional District in the same year, but according to Ballotpedia, he did not appear on the ballot for the Republican primary on June 9.

He dropped out of the race less than a month after launching his campaign, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said he wanted to support his fellow Republican, Rep. Todd Jones, instead, though he had not joined the contest at the time. The seat was eventually won by Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, who defeated Republican Rich McCormick.

On his LinkedIn page, Floyd said he has "over 15 years of proven experience in operations, crisis management, government, and political campaigns" and "possesses a comprehensive background in intergovernmental and community relations, public policy, and staff management derived from working on Capitol Hill, a United States Presidential campaign, and the United States Marine Corps."

The former leader of Black Voices for Trump comes from a family "with a deep history of military service" and "grew up traveling the world before he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps," according to a page on the Second Genesis Foundation website, a charity that helps people struggling with addiction and substance abuse, which auctioned lunch with Floyd at the University Club in Washington, D.C. in November 2022. Floyd served in the military for 10 years and then enrolled at George Washington University.

The website claims that "as the former Executive Director of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison led the largest coalition of the 2020 Presidential election cycle" and "succeeded in increasing President Trump's support from Black Americans and helped garner the highest share of minority voters since 1960."

While Floyd's LinkedIn page doesn't list his current or former occupations, Second Genesis Foundation wrote that in late 2022, he was the executive producer of Bright News and partner at Commonwealth International.

It also wrote that he served on the advisory board of the American Freedom Fund and on the House Committee of the University Club of Washington D.C.

Newsweek has contacted Floyd for comment via Linkedin on Tuesday.