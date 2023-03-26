Harrowing Photos Show Georgia Tornado's Devastation as People Trapped

Harrowing photos circulating online showed the aftermath of a destructive tornado that hit Georgia early Sunday morning, uprooting trees and leaving people trapped inside buildings.

Pictures from Troup County, Georgia, showed downed trees and damaged houses. At least three people were injured and were later transferred to local hospitals, but no details were revealed about their conditions, local news station WSB-TV reported. In addition, the station reported that rescue crews are currently trying to free people who are trapped.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recently described the tornado as "large and extremely dangerous," according to ABC News. Warnings to stay off the roads were also issued to residents.

Those living in Macon, Georgia, suburbs of Milledgeville, Linton, Beulah and Underwood were asked to take cover, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, the Troup County Sheriff's Office told WSB-TV that 80 to 100 structures were damaged, including some that were significantly destroyed. Additionally, an area along West Point Road had been damaged, with trees falling on homes and crushing parked vehicles, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

TORNADO DAMAGE | Pictures coming in from Troup County of damage from tornado. The first pic is from area near West Point hotel off Hwy 29 heading towards LaGrange from West Point, Georgia. At least one storm related injury confirmed.



(📸 Amber & Matt B) pic.twitter.com/9UJl28pCnP — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 26, 2023

The destruction from Georgia's severe weather was reported on the same day President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi and approved funding for areas hardest hit by the deadly tornado. At least 23 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the state as the storm swept through towns on Friday night and Saturday morning.

TORNADO DAMAGE | More pictures coming in from West Point, Georgia in Troup County after powerful tornado touched down. This is West Point Road near LaGrange.



(📸 John Stone) pic.twitter.com/CUPQjCmCqJ — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, strong storms moved through north Georgia on Sunday morning, with more severe weather conditions expected to hit the state later today, prompting Governor Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency.

"As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted," the governor tweeted.

I have issued a State of Emergency order following the severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning.



As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/GhDLU6g80u — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 26, 2023

An active tornado watch has been issued for Baldwin, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Troup, and Upson counties until 1 p.m. local time, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"As severe weather continues in these and other parts of our state, we urge Georgians to be mindful of how they can best keep themselves and their families safe. Stay tuned to local news outlets and take necessary precautions throughout the day," Kemp said in another tweet.

Adrian McFarlin, a resident who lives in West Point, Georgia, told WSB-TV that his roof blew off his home, saying that "two houses, my neighbors,' completely destroyed. But they [are] still alive, by the grace of God."

Intense tornado damage near West Point, Georgia after a powerful tornado struck the area earlier this morning. Image is from @WTVM's Facebook post: https://t.co/H5n30dmqAq #gawx pic.twitter.com/fiI57N5XMW — ⛈️ Braxton Banks 🌪 (@BraxBanksOKWX) March 26, 2023

First responder Kimberly Rowe told the local news station that she and her partner were responding to a 911 call in West Point, Georgia, when a tree limb shattered through their truck's window. "I feel like my life flashed before my eyes," she said.

The amount of damage and the overall number of injuries and fatalities remains unclear, but the NWS warned that flying debris could fatally strike those without shelter or cover.

Newsweek reached out to the Troup County Sheriff's Office and the Atlanta mayor's communications office by email for comment.