'Harry Potter' Fans Explain Why a TV Reboot Won't Work

A TV reboot of the seven Harry Potter books is reportedly in the works at HBO, but fans are adamant it will fail.

Harry Potter was famously made into eight big-budget movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, but reports suggest Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks to produce a new TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books. Rowling's reputation has taken a hit in recent years as she's been accused of saying "transphobic" things online, leading to an attempted boycott of the recent Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy.

While nothing has been confirmed in relation to a TV reboot of the Harry Potter series, fans of the franchise have shared their reasons for why they think a remake won't work. The reasoning ranged from it being unnecessary at this point to Rowling's fall from grace in the eyes of the LGBT community.

Bloomberg first reported the news of an apparent deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO. Its unnamed sources suggested that each book would make up a different series. The report suggested Rowling would maintain some involvement "to ensure it remains loyal to her original material," but she would not be the showrunner.

HBO is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for a TV reboot of the "Harry Potter" franchise. According to reports, each season will focus on one book. Justin Sullivan / Bruce Glikas/Getty Images / FilmMagic

It's not the first time there have been rumors of a Harry Potter TV series, as Variety reported in January 2021 that a series was in the "very early development" stages at HBO Max. Warner Bros. and HBO Max denied the speculation at the time, though multiple sources confirmed its existence.

Sports reporter Josh Eberley summarized the feelings of fans when he suggested it was "too soon." He said: "We don't need a Harry Potter remake. Those films are still great, it's too soon."

Writer and film critic Zoë Rose Bryant slammed the idea, gaining thousands of likes for her stance on Rowling. Suggesting a Harry Potter reboot was unnecessary, she wrote: "I'd just rather we not continue to give billions to a woman who has made it her life mission to invalidate the existence of trans women & endanger our lives with her unrelentingly hateful rhetoric," Bryant wrote.

She added: "I liked Harry Potter when I was a kid too and then I grew up and now its creator is actively contributing to a culture that wants me dead so."

TV journalist Kalen Allen simply wrote: "This is where I draw the line," in response to the reports. British journalist Ed Fortune was surprised by how far the attempt at a reboot got, suggesting the franchise is in a "slow decline" stage. "This is either a phoenix-rise or a death rattle. Too early to tell, but I do note that no names are attached to the project, which you'd expect at this stage," he wrote.

"Can we come up with some original content & stop reusing past films that are successful enough to not have a lame reboot? We don't need any more films relying on nostalgia to sell," Twitter Blue subscriber Alec Mavrinac said, as he called for the industry to "get creative."

A Harry Potter TV reboot would be the latest franchise to get a second life on the small screen after a successful life in movies. Lord of the Rings became The Rings of Power on Prime Video, The Addams Family became Wednesday on Netflix and even Pitch Perfect became Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock.

Mocking all of the remakes and reboots these days, podcast host and writer Jeb Lund shared his prediction for the future of entertainment. "In 20 years all media will be one scene of Gandalf handing Harry Potter a lightsaber and saying 'because we're family.'"

J.K. Rowling's representatives declined to comment to Newsweek.