Has Donald Trump Released Rap Song 'First Day Out'?

Donald Trump's indictment related to alleged election interference has inspired the release of a rap song using the former president's voice, with lyrics about his arrest.

Trump was arrested on Thursday in Georgia on 13 counts. He fervently denies any wrongdoing, calling it a "witch hunt" and his arrest a "travesty of justice."

Trump's mugshot has since become emblematic for his supporters, spawning waves of merchandise from T-shirts and mugs to stickers.

The latest offering is a rap song, "First Day Out" by "Trump The Don," which has received millions of views on social media in only a few days.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump's arrest and mugshot have inspired a new parody rap song called "Trump The Don" featuring what sounds like the president's voice. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images

Many reposts of the song on TikTok inaccurately describe or suggest the former president released the song himself, whereas it appears to have been created using A.I.

The song's creator Hi-Rez The Rapper, who describes himself on X, formerly Twitter, as a "radical freedom extremist," said on Monday the song was made as "an absolute joke in 30 minutes."

"A song I made as an absolute joke in 30 minutes now has millions of views, streams, and thousands of sales," he said.

"We're bringing people together through comedy, music, culture, & politics. They want us divided and living in fear! We're taking back Hollywood, entertainment & the culture."

The song includes lyrics such as "These DA's acting silly, my mugshot is worth a billi, sold some merch and made a milli" and "Call me racist? But these rappers riding with me, they my soldiers, MAGA, MAGA, MAGA."

Hi-Rez The Rapper's initial post of the track on X has been viewed 2.9 million times since it was released on August 25. Versions on TikTok have been similarly successful; one repost by the account Mediabrake has been seen 1.7 million times.

The parody name-checks a number of topics related to Trump's arrest including his RICO charges, posting bail, and District Attorney Fani Willis. It also mentions the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the Clintons, and famous supporters such as Benny Johnson, Dan Bongino, and Alex Jones.

The song has also been released on iTunes and Spotify. According to Kworb.net, which analyzes commercial music data, it is currently placed 33rd in the United States iTunes 200 "Top Songs."

Trump The Don has released other songs featuring what sounds like an A.I.-generated Trump in the past month, including a "Rap Battle" between him and President Joe Biden, in which Biden falls over his words. The song also features the A.I.-generated voice of former President Barack Obama.

Pro-conservative songs have seen major successes over the past few months, most notably Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond," which has topped the iTunes charts.

Trump's speeches featured in the song "Justice for All" by the J6 Prison Choir, released earlier this year, also reaching number one on the iTunes singles chart, beating the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.