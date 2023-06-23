Fact Check: Has Zelensky Announced 'Full General Mobilization' of Ukraine?

More than a week into Ukraine's counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory, observers have assessed that Kyiv and Moscow are suffering high numbers of military casualties.

As intense fighting centers in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, near the industrial city of Bakhmut, and in the eastern Donetsk region, some have speculated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken a step to boost his troop numbers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 11th International Book Arsenal Festival on June 22, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Several pro-Kremlin Twitter accounts claimed that Zelensky announced a full general mobilization of Ukraine this month. (Photo by Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

The Claim

Several pro-Kremlin Twitter accounts claimed that Zelensky announced a full general mobilization of Ukraine this month.

A tweet from user @Jordanpkjj, posted on June 22, 2023, viewed more than 600,000 times, showed a screenshot of a government document and said: "It is being reported that the Ukrainian Gov has announced a full general mobilisation for the entire territory of the Ukraine. From now, all males over 18 who have not yet received a military summons MUST report to the recruitment office within 10 days, even if medically unfit."

Sharing a photo of the same document, Twitter user @karpov16 wrote on the same day: "General mobilization has reached #Kiev" adding that it is "proof" that Ukrainian casualties "are really too high."

Twitter user @WarMonitors, which has more than 250,000 followers on Twitter, similarly shared the document, writing: "Ukrainian sources report that another call for general mobilisation in Kyiv was signed." The tweet has been viewed more than 450,000 times.

The Facts

Zelensky signed a decree on February 24, 2022—the day Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine—declaring a general mobilization of the population. The order called up conscripts and reservists to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness."

Martial law was also imposed in Ukraine by Zelensky as of February 24, 2022.

The document circulating online was published on June 19, 2023, by authorities in Obolon, a district in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. It does not call for a nationwide conscription but asks residents age 18 to 59 to confirm their military credentials and eligibility for military duty, as required per Zelensky's February 2022 general mobilization order.

The purpose of the June 19 order is "to continue the mobilization of human and transport resources on the territory of the Obolon district of the city of Kyiv."

It was issued "in connection with the long-term large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and for the purpose of ensuring the defense of the state, maintaining the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations on the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 24, 2022 No. 64/2022 'On general mobilization' as well as in connection with the extension of the period of martial law by Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 1, 2023 No. 254/2023, extension of the period of general mobilization by Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 1, 2023," the document states.

The Ruling

Misleading Material.

General mobilization and martial law have been imposed in Ukraine since day one of Russia's invasion.

The document being shared on social media by pro-Kremlin accounts does not call for another general mobilization of the country but is a local order for residents to update their information, and for authorities to track and keep record of eligibility.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK