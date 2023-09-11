Hawaii Volcano Videos Show Lava Erupting As 'Red' Warning Issued

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) observatory in Hawaii has raised the level of alert concerning the Kilauea volcano to a red warning after it began erupting on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said on Sunday evening that, at the time, the lava was confined to the summit and "does not pose a... threat to communities," but warned that particles and gases being emitted from the eruption could cause "breathing problems for people exposed." The USGS said carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide were the primary concerns.

Officials said the volcano began its eruption at around 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 p.m. ET) on Sunday within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, to the east of Kilauea's summit caldera. USGS added that the eruption "was preceded by a period of strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit."

A still image showing the eruption and lava flows at the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, part of the Kilauea volcano, on the island of Hawaii, at 2:51 a.m. ET on September 11, 2023. USGS

Footage of the eruption from a monitoring camera at the volcano, on the southern end of the island of Hawaii, the archipelago's largest island, show fountains of lava pouring out of the volcano, releasing large amounts of gas.

As of 8:50 p.m. local time (2:50 a.m. ET), cloaked in the cover of darkness, glowing orange fissures and lava flows can be seen spreading across the volcanic landscape as the eruption develops.

