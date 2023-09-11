U.S.

Hawaii Volcano Videos Show Lava Erupting As 'Red' Warning Issued

By
U.S. Hawaii Volcano Eruption Volcanic Eruptions

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) observatory in Hawaii has raised the level of alert concerning the Kilauea volcano to a red warning after it began erupting on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said on Sunday evening that, at the time, the lava was confined to the summit and "does not pose a... threat to communities," but warned that particles and gases being emitted from the eruption could cause "breathing problems for people exposed." The USGS said carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide were the primary concerns.

Officials said the volcano began its eruption at around 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 p.m. ET) on Sunday within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, to the east of Kilauea's summit caldera. USGS added that the eruption "was preceded by a period of strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit."

Kilauea eruption
A still image showing the eruption and lava flows at the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, part of the Kilauea volcano, on the island of Hawaii, at 2:51 a.m. ET on September 11, 2023. USGS

Footage of the eruption from a monitoring camera at the volcano, on the southern end of the island of Hawaii, the archipelago's largest island, show fountains of lava pouring out of the volcano, releasing large amounts of gas.

As of 8:50 p.m. local time (2:50 a.m. ET), cloaked in the cover of darkness, glowing orange fissures and lava flows can be seen spreading across the volcanic landscape as the eruption develops.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC