Hawaii Wildfire Update: Maps Show Where Maui Fire Spread, Is Contained

NASA satellite images show the damage of wildfires in Hawaii that have taken a toll on various parts of Maui this week, as weather agencies say aggressive winds are expected to diminish throughout Thursday into Friday.

Strong winds emanating from Hurricane Dora have helped spread fires, notably in the heart of Maui and the historic town of Lahaina, where at least six people have died, dozens have been injured and others have been described as missing, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said during a Wednesday press conference.

Strong wind gusts that hit about 80 mph at their peak have led to limited or completely debilitated cell service in certain areas. The effects have further complicated rescue efforts as hospitals continue to be overrun and some shelter sites reached capacity earlier this week.

The County of Maui posted on X, formerly Twitter, that two additional shelters have opened in Central Maui, while residents and visitors in West Maui are being transported to Kahului Airport or other shelters. The airport has sheltered locals and people who had flown in and required evacuation or had nowhere to go after the fires escalated.

A Maxar satellite image shows total destruction of the Lahaina square and outlets after the Lahaina Wildfire, with one building still burning. Weather patterns are expected to calm Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 2023 Maxar Technologies/Getty

The office of Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced on Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state's disaster declaration, which could lead to up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs being reimbursed by the federal government.

Along with Lahaina, fires continue to burn in Kula and Kīhei. They began early Tuesday and have directly affected more than 35,000 people, in addition to homes, businesses and utilities.

But there may be some reprieve in terms of the inclement weather people in Maui have experienced. The Maui County Emergency Management Agency posted Thursday on social media that a wind advisory affecting portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and Big Island has been canceled, citing winds dropping below National Weather Service (NWS) thresholds.

A spokesperson from the NWS' Honolulu office told Newsweek via phone on Thursday morning that the high pressure in the north is weakening, resulting in more moderate trade winds into early next week described as a typical dry summer pattern.

Michael Musher, a national NWS spokesperson, told Newsweek via email on Thursday that no current watches or warnings are in effect across Hawaii, other than small craft advisories along/off the coast of Maui and the Big Island.

"The weather forecast for Lahaina the next several days includes breezy conditions today, but the trade winds calming down by this evening into Friday," Musher said. "Temperatures are seasonable and no precipitation is expected."

Pets are also being cared for by locals.

Katie Shannon, spokesperson for the Maui Humane Society, told Newsweek via phone that they are asking locals to help them get animals out of shelters and into homes temporarily, described as "SOS" foster care, to make space for animals displaced, strayed and requiring medical attention because the shelter is at full capacity.

They are also asking for donations through their website, pet food and pop-up kennels for additional space for when more animals are expected to come through.

"The tricky thing right now is that a lot of these fires are still burning, so we don't have a full assessment as to how bad it is because it's still happening," Shannon said.

Dawn Pfendler, CEO of the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation, told Newsweek via phone on Wednesday that the organization has not experienced drastic effects from the wildfires but has reached out to other animal groups requiring assistance—notably on the west side of Maui.

Pfendler said they had made contact with two animal farms—one in Lahaina and another in Launiupoko—to provide trailering options to remove animals.

"We're not even sure if they'll let us in due to the roads" being blocked and only traversed by emergency personnel, she said, adding that other concerns have included safe refuge for livestock.

A spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources told Newsweek on Wednesday that wildlife had been harmed by the fires.

The impact on hotels in heavily hit areas, including The Four Seasons, is also being monitored. A spokesperson for that chain declined to comment to Newsweek on whether the building has suffered damage.

The national nonprofit organization GlobalGiving is also making inroads in Maui. On Wednesday, it launched its Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund aimed at raising $5 million from philanthropists and individual donors.

GlobalGiving CEO Victoria Vrana told Newsweek via phone on Thursday that the organization plans to send money within the next few days, focusing on the hardest-hit areas as identified by its worldwide disaster team. The most immediate needs are for meals and medical supplies.

"Lahaina is in ashes now at this point," Vrana said.

Newsweek reached out to Maui County, Green's office and animal farms on the west side via email for comment and more information.