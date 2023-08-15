Joe Biden Sending $700 to Maui Fire Victims Sparks Backlash: 'Insulting'

President Joe Biden is facing renewed criticism for his response to the devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui after offering victims $700 per household in emergency aid.

Political opponents and commentators described the sum as "insulting" and compared it with the more than $113 billion-worth of aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine as it defends itself against an ongoing Russian invasion. On Monday, the government announced it was sending $200 million in defensive capabilities.

Biden has previously faced backlash over what some saw as a dismissive response to the death toll on Maui, brushing off questions about the disaster while spending the weekend at his Delaware beach house.

After the first fatalities were announced on Wednesday, Biden expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who had died in a statement. He added that he was "grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm's way to save lives."

The following day, he declared a federal disaster in Hawaii, making federal funding available to individuals affected by the fires for things such as temporary housing and loans to cover uninsured losses.

"It's going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government, especially given President Biden's approval of our disaster declaration request today," Hawaii Governor Josh Green wrote in a recent post.

So far, 96 people have lost their lives and more than a thousand remain unaccounted for as emergency responders comb burned homes for human remains. Green said he was certain that the number of deaths would rise in the coming days, but that identifying bodies was taking time.

Large bush fires on Maui caused power outages, mass evacuations and extensive destruction to the historic resort town of Lahaina. The fires broke out early last week and spread rapidly on hurricane-driven winds from a passing storm.

"We're laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time," Biden wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

He added: "We have staff on the ground dedicated to helping survivors navigate the registration process."

"Only $700 per household to help rebuild Lahaina, Joe Biden?" Kari Lake, the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Arizona governor, responded. "We're spending $900 per household to fund your proxy war in Ukraine."

According to U.S. Census data, there are around 124 million households in America, meaning the total aid given to Ukraine would be equivalent to $911 per U.S. household—though only $46 billion, or $370 per U.S. household, of the funds sent to Ukraine were for purposes other than defense.

Lahaina was not the only region of Maui to fall victim to the wildfires, and so it is unclear how many households will be eligible for the payment.

"Joe Biden gave 100 Billion to Ukraine but just announced he plans to give those suffering in Maui a ONE time $700 payment," one X user said. "We need an American first president..."

"Can someone please explain how our government can send hundreds of billions to other countries, but chooses to pinch pennies when our own people are in need?" Mark Wlosinski, a financial commentator, tweeted. "This is insulting..."

Newsweek approached the White House via email for comment on Tuesday.

In its latest update, County of Maui officials said that the fire around Lahaina—which spanned an estimated 2,170 acres—was 85 percent under control, with multiple fire crews monitoring it. Another blaze on the island is now entirely contained, while a third was 60 percent contained.

The Hawaii Community Foundation, one of several charities that have launched recovery campaigns, said it had received more than $27 million in individual donations as of Monday.