Hawks vs. Heat: Best NBA Play-In Tournament Promos, Offers

By
NBA Play-In Tournament promos
These are the best NBA play-in tournament promos and offers for the Hawks vs. Heat game and other matchups.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Hawks and Heat are the first game of the NBA postseason and below you will find the best NBA play-in tournament promos. The play-in tournament is the final stage for teams trying to secure a playoff berth.

New players who take advantage of these NBA play-in tournament promos can get started with boosted odds, guaranteed bonus bets, massive first bets and other creative offers.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MA/MD/OH)

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS OHIO

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS MARYLAND

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS MASSACHUSETTS

$150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

Hawks vs. Heat: Winner Clinches a Playoff Berth

This Hawks vs. Heat matchup features a ton of star power. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are two of the best defenders in the NBA, while Trae Young and Dejounte Murray form a tough backcourt. Although Miami is favored, this matchup could go either way. The winner will advance to the playoffs to face off with the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the loser of this game will face the winner of Bulls-Raptors with a shot at the No. 8 seed on the line.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Score Boosted Odds On Hawks vs. Heat

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is a simple odds boost for bettors. Sign up and score a 30-1 boost for either team. Bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets. Again, Butler and the Heat are the favorites entering this game, but Young tends to show up in big games like this. Either team sees a massive boost with this offer. Picking a winner isn't easy, but it's hard to deny the value behind this offer.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to score 30-1 boosted money line odds on the Hawks or Heat tonight.

Bet $5 on Hawks-Heat, Get $150 With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook is coming through with a straightforward offer for new bettors on tonight's play-in tournament. Place a $5 wager on the Hawks or Heat to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. What happens in the game won't matter. Bam Adebayo could dominate en route to an easy win and Atlanta backers would still collect $150 in bonus bets.

New users sign up to bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets automatically on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Delivers $1,250 NBA Bet Tonight

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA. OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is one of the most creative offers on the market for this play-in matchup. New users will get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. This trio of bonuses provides short-term and long-term membership benefits. Place a real money wager on either team. If that original bet loses, bettors will receive a full refund in bonus bets for up to $1,250.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to activate the "Full Caesar" promotion and get a $1,250 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Unlock $1,000 First Bet for Hawks-Heat

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Sportsbook is providing bettors with a ton of flexibility going into this Hawks-Heat matchup. Place a first bet of up to $1,000 on any available market tonight. This offer can be applied to a wide range of options, including the spread, money line, or even certain player props for Young, Murray, Adebayo, Butler, Tyler Herro, John Collins or any other player in this game.

Basketball fans can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook to lock in a $1,000 first bet for Hawks vs. Heat.

Bet365 Sportsbook Offers $200 In Guaranteed Bonus Bets

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Ohio, Colorado, New Jersey or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The Hawks and Heat are two teams with a ton of big-game experience. After all, both teams have made a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals within the past two seasons. Instead of taking a chance on the Hawks or Heat, lock-in a guarantee with bet365 Sportsbook. Place a $1 wager on either team to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. With Young and Murray going head to head against Butler and Adebayo, it's nice to have a guarantee in place.

New players in NJ, OH, VA and CO can bet $1 on the Hawks or Heat tonight to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed by signing up with bet365.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
