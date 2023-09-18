Hayden Christensen 'Star Wars' Timeline: Every Anakin Skywalker Appearance

Hayden Christensen strikes back as he returns to the Star Wars universe, but does his recent appearance pave the way for his Jedi character to return long term?

Christensen first showed command of the force in 2002 when he debuted as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Now, 21 years later, he has appeared on the new Disney+ show Star Wars: Ahsoka, where fans were treated to a special de-aged version of the actor. He recently popped up in Episode 5, where he met his old Padawan apprentice Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson.

Fans were both happy and puzzled to see him. The villain he eventually became in the series, Darth Vadar, was voiced by James Earl Jones in 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, in which he met his demise.

Christensen's Anakin Skywalker is pivotal to all of the productions in the franchise. Fans were first introduced to a young Anakin, played by Jake Lloyd, in Star Wars: Episode I –The Phantom Menace in 1999.

Christensen then played an adult version of Anakin in Attack of the Clones and 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Corrupted by the Force, he later became the evil Darth Vadar, although he realized the error of his ways in his final moments.

Hayden Christensen attends the Obi-Wan Kenobi panel at London's Star Wars Celebration in April. Christensen has a loyal fan base that was excited to see his character appear recently in Disney+'s "Star Wars: Ahsoka." Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Since his demise, he has appeared multiple times in the franchise, and with his CGI de-aged self in Ahsoka, who's to say he won't get his own small-screen spinoff series?

Not only does he reprise his role in Ahsoka, albeit as a younger version of himself, but he also voiced his character in Star Wars: Episode IX –The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 and appeared in multiple episodes of the Disney + series Obi-Wan Kenobi last year.

Christensen's recent Ahsoka sighting became a major talking point on social media.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Ep 5 was important for #Ahsoka character development, but Hayden Christensen truly shined here. His ability to convey both the warmth of #Anakin and rage of #DarthVader elevated the episode and showed his range as an actor. George Lucas really nailed this casting more than 20 years ago."

Another said: "Hayden Christensen remains the King of Lightsaber Combat."

A third added: "Okay hear me out, we need more Hayden Christensen in Star Wars."

Another wrote: "Hayden Christensen was always great as Anakin Skywalker, and I'm happy he's finally getting that recognition!"

Although Christensen has played one of the worst villains in the galaxy, he has a dedicated fan base.

Earlier this year, at the Star Wars Celebration event in London, he was left "emotional" by the outpouring of support and love from Star Wars fanatics, to the point of tears.

Asked about the fans' reaction, he said: "I can't tell you how much this means to me."

He went on: "To see all the love that you have for this franchise and to see all the incredible costumes, it's just a very unique thing we all get to be part of and I'm very grateful for that."

Variations of the Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader character appear in seven live-action Star Wars films as well as in the animated TV series The Clone Wars (and the animated film of that name), the animated TV series Rebels and the animated web series Forces of Destiny.