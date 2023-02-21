Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, spoke about being "frustrated" with acting before his death at the age of 28.

A representative for the actor-turned-artist confirmed the news of his passing on Monday but no cause of death has been revealed.

Jansen, who followed his older sister into the acting business as a child and began his career with with appearances on Even Stevens and Blue's Clues, died on Sunday, February 19, in New York, per Deadline.

Jansen also featured in Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead but in recent years he had focused on his art instead of show business.

In a post on his website, where he sold various clothing items adorned with his artwork, Jansen revealed that he had become "frustrated" with acting.

"I AM a good person. I don't do anything illegal illegal or at least I don't do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense," he said in the post.

Jansen continued: "I've done drugs but I don't steal. Not to say that anyone that's ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else.

"I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things things like clothes, like ugggggggg sneezing into a white shirt 'try to get that stain out!' Drop shirt."

On another section of his website, Jansen described himself as "one of a kind" and an "artist, creator, actor," and "human being."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.