Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Was 'Frustrated' With Acting Before Death
Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, spoke about being "frustrated" with acting before his death at the age of 28.
A representative for the actor-turned-artist confirmed the news of his passing on Monday but no cause of death has been revealed.
Jansen, who followed his older sister into the acting business as a child and began his career with with appearances on Even Stevens and Blue's Clues, died on Sunday, February 19, in New York, per Deadline.
Jansen also featured in Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead but in recent years he had focused on his art instead of show business.
In a post on his website, where he sold various clothing items adorned with his artwork, Jansen revealed that he had become "frustrated" with acting.
"I AM a good person. I don't do anything illegal illegal or at least I don't do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense," he said in the post.
Jansen continued: "I've done drugs but I don't steal. Not to say that anyone that's ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else.
"I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things things like clothes, like ugggggggg sneezing into a white shirt 'try to get that stain out!' Drop shirt."
On another section of his website, Jansen described himself as "one of a kind" and an "artist, creator, actor," and "human being."
