HBO Max is the latest streaming service to get a high-profile launch. In the lead-up to the streamer's release date, HBO Max has been teasing its content with a number of countdown videos that reveal some of the HBO and Warner Bros. shows and movies that will be available to view when the streamer launches.

When will HBO Max launch?

The release date for HBO Max is Wednesday, May 27, when U.S. viewers will be able to stream all of the service's content. As for the release time, the service is expected to launch at 00:00 a.m. PT.

The service is offering a discounted rate for the first set of subscribers, who can pay $11.99 rather than $14.99 a month for their first year.

What those viewers can expect from HBO Max has been teased in a number of countdown videos, posted daily on the streamer's Twitter. At time of writing, the most recent video was the "2 days to go" promo, which featured content including Game of Thrones, Joker, Insecure, Looney Tunes, The Big Bang Theory, Friends, It, Adventure Time, The Wizard of Oz, The French Prince of Bel Air, Euphoria, Aquaman, Rick and Morty, Westworld, Crazy Rich Asians and Veep.

Battle royale: which two shows in this video survive? 2 days until launch. https://t.co/no9AmAmnsk pic.twitter.com/dHYBZdETIm — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 25, 2020

The shows and movies will be part of the 10,000 hours of content available at launch on HBO Max. Alongside HBO content and movies from Warner Bros., the service will have content from networks owned by WB, like The CW, and content that comes to the streamer in the states as a result of WarnerMedia's deals with other companies.

For example, the streamer will feature some major shows from the UK's BBC, including Top Gear, Doctor Who and Luther, plus the Studio Ghibli movies and a series of animes from Crunchyroll.

Among the originals available on HBO Max at launch are the Anna Kendrick-starring romantic comedy anthology Love Life, new Looney Tunes cartoons, as well as two projects that have been controversial before they have even launched. The voguing competition show Legendary, which has already got host Jameela Jamil into hot water, and On The Record, the documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons which hit headlines after executive producer Oprah Winfrey left the project.

HBO Max launches on Wednesday, May 27.