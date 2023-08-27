PCOS Coach Claims This Diet 'Reverses' Symptoms, but Do Dieticians Agree?

Suffering with polycystic ovary syndrome and not sure what is the best diet for it? One woman has unveiled what she eats in a day to reverse PCOS in a viral TikTok clip.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder affecting the ovaries. It is one of the most-common causes of female infertility, affecting 6 to 12 percent (as many as 5 million) of women of reproductive age in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, "this lifelong health condition continues far beyond the child-bearing years," says the CDC. "Women with PCOS are often insulin-resistant; their bodies can make insulin but can't use it effectively, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes."

Dietitian Alyssa Pacheco, who is a registered dietitian (RD) specializing in PCOS, told Newsweek: "Insulin resistance and inflammation are two of the key driving factors of PCOS symptoms. By focusing on blood sugar balance and reducing inflammation in your diet, you can dramatically reduce your PCOS symptoms."

Marie Douce, a holistic health coach based in the Canadian province of Quebec, told Newsweek: "I no longer have any PCOS symptoms" after following an anti-inflammatory diet.

From left to right: A bowl of avocado slices and grilled chicken on a bed of quinoa; a smoothie made with chia seeds and bananas; some walnuts. These are among some of the foods that can help reverse PCOS, according to a viral video shared on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The symptoms of PCOS vary and are not always clear. But they can include irregular or no periods, as well as higher-than-normal levels of male hormones. This can result in excess hair on the face and body, acne, or thinning scalp hair, adds the CDC.

"Lifestyle can have a big impact on insulin resistance, especially if a woman is overweight because of an unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity," the federal health body says.

Douce struggled with PCOS symptoms for three years after she came off birth control. Six months ago, she began following an anti-inflammatory diet, having "balanced meals with protein, fat and fiber to focus on blood-sugar balance."

She said: "I saw results within 30 days on following this diet, [such as a] regular period, less inflammation, less acne. Now, six months later, I no longer have any PCOS symptoms."

In a video shared on July 3, Douce (known as @healingpcos on TikTok) posted a listing of what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as snacks to reverse PCOS.

A caption shared with the post reads: "What I eat in a day for PCOS in my luteal phase [the second half of your menstrual cycle, which begins after you ovulate and ends with the start of your period]."

The footage in the latest clip features a slideshow of images showcasing the following foods:

Morning shots, made with ginger, lemon, turmeric, and apple cider vinegar.

Breakfast: A protein-focused meal within an hour of waking up to balance cortisol [the stress hormone], consisting of two eggs, a chicken sausage and cubes of sweet potatoes.

Snack #1: A superfood smoothie, made with a quarter of a banana, blackberries, chia seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and a lot of cinnamon. The video shows a glass cup filled with a gray mixture as a message overlaid on the clip reads, "looks gross but I swear it's good."

Lunch: A quinoa bowl, made with quinoa, chicken, peppers, half of an avocado.

Snack #2: A handful of walnuts, which are great for luteal phase and for speeding up your metabolism, according to a message overlaid on the image.

Dinner: Chicken fried rice, made with basmati rice, chicken, peppers, onion, olive oil and no soy sauce.

Pacheco, who is the author of the blog The PCOS Nutritionist Alyssa, said: "Considering all of the diet misinformation on social media, the diet featured in this TikTok is actually a refreshing take. This is a well-balanced approach that includes a variety of complex carbs, protein, and fat—nutrients that are essential for managing PCOS for the long-term."

To balance blood-sugar levels, Pacheco recommends combining complex carbs (such as fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes) with protein and fat in all your meals.

Pacheco said: "If your meals are spaced several hours apart, you may benefit from a snack in between to keep your blood sugar levels more balanced and to prevent cravings... especially carb cravings."

Consuming anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to get vital nutrients in your diet, Pacheco added. However, "these foods will also help to reduce inflammation and ultimately improve your PCOS symptoms."

Some of Pacheco's favorite anti-inflammatory foods include berries, apples, spinach, avocado, broccoli, cauliflower, walnuts, pecans, cashews, chia seeds, flaxseed, hemp hearts, salmon, sardines, olive oil, dark chocolate, and green tea.

