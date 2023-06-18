The 'Health' Foods You Didn't Know Were Ultra-Processed

How much of your food is ultra-processed? The answer is probably more than you think.

In the U.S., ultra-processed foods comprise almost 60 percent of our energy intake, according to research published in the British Medical Journal. And while foods like frozen pizza and pink iced donuts obviously come under this bracket, there are other ultra-processed products that you may be eating without realizing it.

It is not always obvious which foods are ultra-processed until you read the label. Minerva Studio/Getty

What are ultra-processed foods?

Most of the food we eat is processed to some degree, whether that's heating, freezing, grinding or pasteurizing. However, a moderate amount of processing isn't necessarily a bad thing, and in some cases actually makes food safer to eat. Ultra-processing, however, takes things one step further.

Under most widely used food classification systems, ultra-processed foods are described "industrial formulations" made mostly from substances extracted or modified from foods, with the addition of chemical additives and little to no whole foods in the mix. Manufacturing these foods requires a series of different steps and usually a long list of ingredients.

Why are ultra-processed foods bad for us?

"Ultra-processed foods typically contain elements that are known to be harmful for health, such as added sugars, artificial colors, chemical preservatives, and high levels of sodium and saturated fat," Sarah Garone, a registered nutritionist and author of the blog A Love Letter to Food, told Newsweek. "In combination, these ingredients have been linked to health issues like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality."

In addition to these additives, ultra-processing often removes vital nutrients from whole food ingredients, said Samantha Cassetty, an expert in plant-forward nutrition and wellness and co-author of the book Sugar Shock.

"Ultra-processed foods are also unhealthy because they have few, if any, nutrients so you don't get enough vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants [and] and it's going to be impossible to meet your fiber needs if you're existing on mostly ultra-processed foods since these foods are typically stripped of most of their fiber content," Cassetty told Newsweek.

Ultra-processed foods are associated with numerous health complications and are often lacking the vital nutrients our bodies need to survive. Nattakorn Maneerat/Getty

A diet rich in ultra-processed foods has also been linked to disruption of the microbial communities that live inside our guts, known as the microbiome, which play a vital role in everything from digestion to mental health.

The problem is, our brains are hardwired to seek out the ingredients in ultra-processed foods, even though they are bad for us. "Ultra-processed foods are highly rewarding to your taste buds and brain due to some mix of high sugar, salt, fat, and possibly other artificial flavor enhancers," Cassetty said. "These foods are easy to overeat because they're less filling and they have properties that can trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in pleasure and reward in the brain."

Which foods are ultra-processed?

It is not always obvious when something has been ultra-processed, and even some foods marketed as being healthy often fall under this bracket.

"Many foods formulated for health purposes like weight loss or added protein frequently undergo high levels of processing and contain a laundry list of not-so-healthy ingredients," Garone said. "Many protein bars, weight loss shakes, and energy drinks, for example, are extremely processed.

"Some [other] foods that fly under the radar but are still highly processed include granola or protein bars, flavored yogurts, and even some breads."

Foods and drinks like weight loss shakes that are marketed as being healthy are often ultra-processed. shironosov/Getty

Even lean protein can be misleading. "All packaged deli meats are ultra-processed foods, and we know that red deli meats are especially unhealthful," Cassetty said. "That's why it's best to limit these foods. The jury is still out on white deli meats, so it's also a good idea to reduce your intake and substitute them with whole foods, such as rotisserie chicken or whole roasted turkey."

Vegan meat substitutes are not necessarily much better and have often undergone numerous layers of processing to turn plant-based proteins into meaty mimics. In fact, as study published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2021 found that vegetarians and vegans tended to eat more ultra-processed foods compared to meat eaters and pescitarians.

To summarize, the following foods are often marketed as being "healthy" but may still be heavily processed and full of artificial ingredients.

Protein bars

Granola

Protein shakes and energy drinks

Deli meats

Flavored yogurt

Vegan "meats"

How can you avoid ultra-processed foods?

One of the biggest giveaways for any ultra-processed product is its list of ingredients. "If it contains dozens of ingredients, especially ones that don't sound like real food, that's an indicator that it's probably quite processed," Garone said.

"You can also check the percentages on the nutrition facts label to determine how much sodium, added sugars, and saturated fat a product contains. High percentages of any of these nutrients are another sign of ultra-processing. And of course, if a food doesn't remotely resemble anything found in nature, such as bright orange cheese crackers or a purple energy drink, it's probably ultra-processed."

Cassetty also recommends looking for whole foods in the ingredients list, such as nuts, beans, seeds, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. "Ideally the packaged foods you buy should be made predominately with these ingredients," she said.

Making your own food can be a great way to limit artificial ingredients, but not everyone has time to invest in cooking.

Cooking your own food can be a great way to avoid ultra-processed ingredients. But not everyone can find the time to do this. santypan/Getty

"You don't have to eliminate convenience to reduce your intake of ultra-processed foods," Cassetty said. "There are plenty of foods that make your life easier that aren't heavily processed.

"Think about things like low sodium canned beans, no-added-sugar pasta sauce, pre-washed salad greens, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut vegetables and fruits, roasted nuts, rotisserie chicken, and canned tuna. You can also shop for more minimally processed convenient items like whole-grain breads and low sugar, whole-grain cereals."

Making healthier choices does not mean you have to quit ultra-processed foods altogether, either. But there are simple ways to introduce more whole foods into your diet:

"You can start by mixing your sugary cereal with a whole grain, low sugar cereal," Cassetty said. "Or try adding frozen edamame and frozen broccoli to your mac and cheese. This will boost your intake of whole foods and shrink the amount of the mac and cheese you end up eating. Ultimately little swaps like this will go a long way toward helping you improve the quality of your diet.

"A healthy diet has room for all foods. But we do know that the closer you eat foods to their natural state and the more you emphasize whole plant foods, the better off you'll be."

That does not mean you should punish yourself on the odd occasion that you do eat something ultra-processed. "In the real world, they're sometimes unavoidable," Garone said. "Strive for eating minimally processed foods whenever possible, but don't worry too much if you occasionally consume something ultra-processed. A healthy diet is about the overall big picture."

