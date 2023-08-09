The Healthcare Revolution Has Arrived

Over a decade ago, a group of healthcare consumers began demanding greater access to their own healthcare records and data, arguing that "knowledge is power," and that all people deserve to be well-informed about issues that may affect their health and well-being.

These individuals utilized digital tools to self-educate and advocated for equal partnerships between healthcare providers and the people they treat — jumpstarting a trend that has continued in years since. Today, more people in the U.S. are increasingly eager to share and access personal healthcare information, and 81% of adults support increased access to health information for both patients and providers.

Yet, many health providers are still struggling to catch up, and a pervasive myth persists that people are afraid of knowing too many details about their health. In reality, however, today's healthcare consumers are eager to know more. They want access to their own healthcare records, a better understanding of their bodies, and to have ownership over their health outcomes.

Rather than shying away from medical information, people today want to be active participants in their own health journeys. In doing so, they can better ensure that their preferences, values and goals are taken into account when it matters most.

Playing Catch-Up

The healthcare consumer revolution is here, and governments, technology companies, and healthcare providers are rushing to catch up. Recently, Congress invested billions to accelerate the digitization of medical records and authorized federal rules to expand individuals' access to their health records.

The 21st Century Cures Act required more healthcare providers to make health records available and easy to exchange, which experts say has significantly impacted hospital and physician electronic health record adoption since the law was passed in 2016.

A host of new technology companies are also helping to support these changes by aiding providers in upgrading electronic health record systems. Praxis EMR, an organization that focuses on usability and user experience, has created an AI technology called "Concept Processing" that adapts to each user's preferences every time they log into their electronic health records. Athenahealth, a cloud-based service that can be used on any desktop or mobile device, gives patients access to their healthcare information whenever, wherever.

For patients who want to stay ahead of the game, companies like mine and PreNuvo are offering new solutions by combining the most advanced precision technologies like full-body imaging, complete genomics, and medical intelligence systems to detect the most dangerous diseases so early that they can be cured in most cases — including cancer, heart disease and metabolic conditions.

This is possible because technologies like medical genomics have advanced to a point where we have become dramatically better at detecting risks for cancers and other chronic diseases. It's so exciting, and I started a YouTube channel to keep individuals up to date on the latest in strategic medical prevention.

How Gen Z and Millennials Factor In

The government and tech industry are clearly working to support these consumer trends, but it's important we continue to track and meet these changing needs — especially when considering how they may evolve with younger generations.

Gen Z and Millennials are increasingly passionate and informed about health and wellness issues. These generations have sought out wellness products and services at a rate that is 6% to 7% higher than the average consumer, and their relationship to health has only become more significant since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past three years, young people have had to grow accustomed to absorbing new health information quickly and assessing personal risk. They've come of age in a society where self-education regarding health issues is increasingly important, and they may be less likely to blindly trust authority. Many have witnessed mixed messaging from health agencies or have seen that efforts to prevent fear and panic can sometimes obscure important health information.

While these generations' experiences are unique and the healthcare consumer revolution we're witnessing is new, these trends build on a longer history of people advocating for equal partnership in healthcare decisions.

From the women's health movement in the 1970s to the HIV/AIDS advocacy movement that emerged a decade later, people have long fought to have access to healthcare information that could affect their lives — or, as some HIV/AIDS organizers put it, have "meaningful involvement" in important healthcare-related decisions.

These movements set a precedent that doctors and healthcare providers could learn from people with lived experiences and shouldn't keep important health information from people whom it would impact.

Final Thoughts

Healthcare consumers today understand that having information doesn't have to be scary; lacking information is a more frightening alternative. It's time for providers and healthcare systems to step up and work in partnership with people to help them understand their health needs.

Modern medicine can support this trend, but it's up to the healthcare industry to truly transform to meet this rising demand — through upgraded interoperable record systems, clear and transparent communication, and better access to preventive medicine.