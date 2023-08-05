Rescue and Adoption

Heartbreak As Dog Who Waited 500 Days for Adoption Returned To Shelter

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Animal Rescue Pit Bull Pets

He'd been waiting for a new home for over 500 days, and when 2-year-old Drogo the dog finally found a new family, he was returned after just one week.

Drogo, an American pit bull, has been in the Austin Animal Center shelter for almost two years. House trained, a big fan of walks and a sweet soul—he was struggling to find his forever family.

The team at the Austin Animal Center continued to advocate for him on their TikTok @goodboygonehome, while adoption site Pet Helpful even posted an article after Drogo was overlooked during a shelter event.

@goodboygonehome

We are all crushed that Drogo was returned to the shelter so quickly. He was one of the longest stay dogs at the shelter and now he’s back again. He’s devastated. It’s not fair. #austinanimalcenter #austinanimalshelter #longstay #adoptme #pitbulllove #pitbullsoftiktok #returned #shelterdog

♬ original sound - Dog Tales Rescue

At the start of July it seemed like all of Drogo's prayers had been answered when a family came forward to adopt him.

He went to his new home, but it wasn't meant to be, and after just one week he was returned to Austin Animal Center.

"We are all crushed that Drogo was returned to the shelter so quickly. He was one of the longest stay dogs at the shelter and now he's back again. He's devastated. It's not fair," the shelter wrote on TikTok.

Newsweek reached out to Austin Animal Center via email for more information.

Back in the shelter, Drogo isn't doing so well with the non-stop barking that leaves him stressed and upset, and the team are desperately trying to find him a forever home.

American Pit Bull
A file photo of an American Pit Bull dog. Drogo, an American pit bull at a shelter in Austin, Texas has been waiting for his forever home for almost two years. Sameera De Silva/Getty Images

On his adoption page, Drogo's personality is perfectly set out for potential adopters.

The team wrote: "Drogo is a charmer, and meets people so gently that it is difficult not to fall in love with him at the first encounter. When he helps train new volunteers at the shelter you can hear the oohs and awws around the room."

"When you bring him back home, he will want to chill out with you on the couch. He thinks that he is a lap dog and no one had the heart to tell him otherwise. He is super house trained and if he needs to go, he will pace in front of you," they added.

"This affectionate boy is dreaming of a home where he can get unlimited pets and love from his people."

A post shared by instagram

Very food motivated, Drogo would make a great family pet but would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can get all of the love and attention he requires.

Available for both fostering and adoption, Drogo is available with no adoption fee to the right home.

Upon learning that Drogo was returned to the center, people on TikTok shared their reactions in the comments.

Kimberley wrote: "Please someone give this precious boy a forever home he deserves," while TikToker Roxy said: "Oh no! I'm so sad for him."

"God bless this dog," said Lynn. While Liv wrote: "This poor sweet boy. I hope he gets to have a life full of love and happiness."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

More pet adoption stories
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC