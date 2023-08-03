Rescue and Adoption

Heartbreak at Senior Shelter Dog 'Failed by Humans Throughout Her Life'

A senior shelter dog who has suffered cruelty and rejection at the hands of humans throughout her life has not given up hope of finding a forever family.

Jennifer Bailey from the Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) in southern New Jersey told Newsweek that Dia "has been failed by humans throughout her life, and yet she still loves people so much."

The 7-year-old bully mix is a long-term resident at the no-kill shelter, but she's never given up hope of finding a new home and can often be seen gazing out from her kennel just waiting and hoping to catch the eye of one of the many prospective families passing by.

Dia looks out at prospective families. The picture of her waiting for a new owner went viral on Facebook. Voorhees Animal Orphanage.

VAO posted a picture to Facebook showing Dia looking out of her doorway, seemingly more in hope than expectation.

The odds are certainly stacked against her. According to Pet Pardon, a campaign group calling for an end to the use of kill shelters, older dogs spend as much as four times longer in shelters than younger ones.

Dia has more reason than most to be pessimistic about her chances of finding a new owner. "Dia was found abandoned at a truck stop where a truck driver took her home and gave her to a friend and his family," Bailey said.

Little is known about her early life, but when she was first found Dia was wearing a spiked collar that had partially embedded in her neck, leaving scars that remain to this day.

Dia is a bright and happy bully mix. She is said to play well with kids and is affectionate. Voorhees Animal Orphanage.

She initially thrived alongside her new family, but it did not last. "That family kept her for two weeks," Bailey said. "Dia was not good with their existing dogs and so the family surrendered her to the VAO."

In July 2020, Dia was adopted for a second time, but it did not work out either. "Her owner got ill and was no longer able to exercise her, so Dia found herself living on a tie-out in the back yard, which was not fenced," Bailey said.

"While on the tie-out, she broke free and went after a neighbor's small dog, and so she was returned to the VAO."

Twice rejected, Dia hasn't given up hope and neither have the staff at the VAO. "We know that somewhere out there, there is a family who is just looking for one special dog in their life, and that is Dia," Bailey said.

Dia has been returned to the shelter twice. The Voorhees Animal Orphanage will always take back their dogs. Voorhees Animal Orphanage.

However, that search for a new family took a significant step forward with the publication of the Facebook post telling followers Dia's story. At the time of writing, it has generated over 1,000 shares and comments with dog lovers sending messages of love and support to the long-term shelter dog.

"She so deserves a loving home!! I hope August is the month," one follower commented, with another writing: "I'm praying that she gets a new family that will show her what love and forever dedication she needs." A third added: "The love she will give back will be worth everything. Please give her a new chance in life."

For now, Dia is waiting. Hopefully not for much longer.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC