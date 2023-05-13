Woman Shares Heartbreaking Reason Why Neighbor Brought Her Leftovers

"My neighbor is a very sweet elderly man," said Sam as she shared the heartbreaking reason he brings her dinner.

Sam, who declined to give her last name, is 22 and lives in Washington state. She said her neighbor was recently widowed and is not accustomed to cooking solo servings.

"His wife passed away a few weeks ago in her sleep, very unexpectedly," she told Newsweek.

Many elderly people suffer from loneliness. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 20 to 34 percent of older people in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and China struggle with isolation.

Loneliness can have a detrimental effect on both a person's physical and mental health. The WHO says people suffering from loneliness or social isolation are more likely to suffer from stress reactivity because they absorb the stressors of daily life alone when they have no one around for support.

A lonely person may also struggle with sleeping, which can put the body under enormous strain and lead to a higher risk of conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, high cholesterol and cognitive decline. Anyone at risk of social isolation or loneliness is encouraged to seek intervention, whether it's on an interpersonal basis with a neighbor or friend or through available social services, to aid with socialization.

Sam shared a clip of herself fighting back tears as she held up a portion of what appears to be spaghetti bolognese. Posted to her TikTok account (@peachypessimist), the clip shows the tray of food that was delivered by her neighbor.

Layered over the video was a caption that reads: "When your neighbor's wife passes away and he brings over food because he's used to cooking for 2."

The clip soon blew up on the site, amassing more than 24 million views and 5.8 million likes since it was posted last Sunday.

Beneath the video, Sam wrote that "the world is a cruel place."

After sharing the emotional video on TikTok, Sam told Newsweek that this isn't the first time she and her neighbor have helped each other, as they've built a great bond over the years.

"For several years now, him and my family have regularly shared things and helped each other out with things, so this wasn't uncommon. I posted the video thinking I would get no more than 300 views, like most of my videos, but clearly that didn't happen," she said.

The online reaction has been unlike anything she could have expected, and she said she's "never had a video get so many views."

Sam has tried to understand the huge response that her video has received since it was posted, although not all of the reactions have been positive.

"At first, the comments were very normal and sweet, but the more attention it got then the more people made rude comments. People started insisting it wasn't homemade and it was from Olive Garden or a frozen dinner," she said.

"Never in a million years would I have expected people to have such negative opinions on such a sweet video," she went on. "But I've just let it all roll off my back, and I'm so grateful to have gained almost 20,000 followers from this."

The video has so far received 23,600 comments, and many people have suggested ways Sam could help the neighbor out.

One person wrote: "Please take him out to a café or for dinner sometime, make sure he's okay."

Another person commented: "Offer to have a meal with him, I lost my husband 6 months [ago], it's such a lonely, painful thing to go through."

Sam replied to a few of the comments, saying at one point: "We've made dinner for him and brought it over. I promise we do our best to take care of him."

After the clip blew up, she also shared a follow-up video where she sought to address a few comments and questions.

"My neighbor is okay, I promise, my family checks on him all the time. His son and daughter-in-law come and check in all the time. He has 2 dogs and several birds that he takes care of, he's not completely alone," she wrote.

She said she wouldn't be starting a Venmo or GoFundMe account, assuring people, "I promise neither of us need that, we're all okay."

She added, "It's still heartwarming that he brought extras to us."

