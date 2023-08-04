Pets

Hearts Break As Bulldog With Prolapsed Uterus Trapped In Crate Gets Rescued

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social media video chronicling an American Bulldog's journey from being caged and abused to enjoying his life to full health with a new owner has shocked viewers online. The viral video told the story of a dog named Marley, who was adopted by nurse practitioner Erin Kate after falling ill due to "improper breeding."

"Marley had been rescued by recycle-a-bull rescue in Syracuse, New York," Kate told Newsweek.

"Her previous owners brought her to the veterinary center after she had suffered from a prolapsed uterus. This is usually caused by improper breeding, and the constipation of having a large puppy. The pup had diarrhea from being so full of worms, and had definitely not had puppies, so we can only assume that it happened during trying to breed her."

While the breeding of puppies is common in the U.S., it continues to be a divisive and controversial topic due to the prevalence of puppy farms and other improper breeding practices across the nation.

Breeding is a serious responsibility and should not be a venture that is to be taken lightly, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"Although your dog may be incredible, with a calm, loving personality, they may not necessarily be suitable for breeding," AKC wrote on its website.

Kate continued that when Marley was first brought to the vet, she had been kept in a cage for most of her life. The vet deduced that she could never have had puppies, and offered to spay her at a deeply discounted price. However, the owners that had bought her in swiftly decided that they no longer wanted her.

"They ended up handing her over to the rescue," Kate explained.

"She was brought in to us in early January as a foster. She initially wouldn't walk without cowering and peeing out of fear. After a week or so of showing her love, she started coming out of her shell."

Marley had entered Kate's life with a urinary tract infection, flea dermatitis, worms, and an old knee injury. She could barely walk.

Kate recalled Marley's frail state: "Her paw pads felt like puppy pads, so we knew she hadn't spent much time outside to roughen them up. The vet also told us that she believes that she didn't use her back legs much, so she initially couldn't sit well without backing up five steps into it".

While she now enjoys a full and active life with Kate, Marley couldn't jump or handle stairs. After being diligently trained and socialized by Kate, the pup came to enjoy playing and walking.

"She is quirky and active and loves swimming now," Kate said.

Dog
Marley the American Bulldog was adopted by Erin Kate this year. Kate told Newsweek how the pup was nursed back to health by her and a veterinary center after being used and abused for breeding purposes last year.

Sadly, before she recovered from the difficult times she had endured in her previous residence, Marley fell seriously. Kate reckons that this was a direct result of her past life and the hardships she endured.

"In February, Marley developed a serious infection called pyometra, which is when the uterus gets infected and can rupture, it can cause death from sepsis," the nurse told Newsweek.

"We think this stemmed from her prolapse and urinary tract infection. Fortunately, she had emergency surgery and recovered."

While Marley was being cared for miles away in a veterinary center, Kate and her partner realized how much they missed having the new foster dog in their home. Shortly after she was discharged from the animal hospital, the couple decided to "make it official" and adopt the sweet pup. Their offer of a brand new life to Marley clearly paid off, as she can be seen looking happy and healthy towards the end of the TikTok post.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 20 by @ErinKMC2, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been liked by over 109,000 users and commented on more than 3,000 times.

One user commented: "Happy ending just beautiful".

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC