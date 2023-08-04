Hearts Break As Bulldog With Prolapsed Uterus Trapped In Crate Gets Rescued

A social media video chronicling an American Bulldog's journey from being caged and abused to enjoying his life to full health with a new owner has shocked viewers online. The viral video told the story of a dog named Marley, who was adopted by nurse practitioner Erin Kate after falling ill due to "improper breeding."

"Marley had been rescued by recycle-a-bull rescue in Syracuse, New York," Kate told Newsweek.

"Her previous owners brought her to the veterinary center after she had suffered from a prolapsed uterus. This is usually caused by improper breeding, and the constipation of having a large puppy. The pup had diarrhea from being so full of worms, and had definitely not had puppies, so we can only assume that it happened during trying to breed her."

While the breeding of puppies is common in the U.S., it continues to be a divisive and controversial topic due to the prevalence of puppy farms and other improper breeding practices across the nation.

Breeding is a serious responsibility and should not be a venture that is to be taken lightly, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"Although your dog may be incredible, with a calm, loving personality, they may not necessarily be suitable for breeding," AKC wrote on its website.

Kate continued that when Marley was first brought to the vet, she had been kept in a cage for most of her life. The vet deduced that she could never have had puppies, and offered to spay her at a deeply discounted price. However, the owners that had bought her in swiftly decided that they no longer wanted her.

"They ended up handing her over to the rescue," Kate explained.

"She was brought in to us in early January as a foster. She initially wouldn't walk without cowering and peeing out of fear. After a week or so of showing her love, she started coming out of her shell."

Marley had entered Kate's life with a urinary tract infection, flea dermatitis, worms, and an old knee injury. She could barely walk.

Kate recalled Marley's frail state: "Her paw pads felt like puppy pads, so we knew she hadn't spent much time outside to roughen them up. The vet also told us that she believes that she didn't use her back legs much, so she initially couldn't sit well without backing up five steps into it".

While she now enjoys a full and active life with Kate, Marley couldn't jump or handle stairs. After being diligently trained and socialized by Kate, the pup came to enjoy playing and walking.

"She is quirky and active and loves swimming now," Kate said.

Sadly, before she recovered from the difficult times she had endured in her previous residence, Marley fell seriously. Kate reckons that this was a direct result of her past life and the hardships she endured.

"In February, Marley developed a serious infection called pyometra, which is when the uterus gets infected and can rupture, it can cause death from sepsis," the nurse told Newsweek.

"We think this stemmed from her prolapse and urinary tract infection. Fortunately, she had emergency surgery and recovered."

While Marley was being cared for miles away in a veterinary center, Kate and her partner realized how much they missed having the new foster dog in their home. Shortly after she was discharged from the animal hospital, the couple decided to "make it official" and adopt the sweet pup. Their offer of a brand new life to Marley clearly paid off, as she can be seen looking happy and healthy towards the end of the TikTok post.

What Do The Comments Say?

One user commented: "Happy ending just beautiful".

