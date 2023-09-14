Pets

Hearts Break for Cat Crying When Owners Leave on Vacation

By
Pets Cats Internet Animals TikTok

Cats have often been stereotyped as being independent and aloof, especially compared to dogs, but one furry friend has broken hearts online after showing off his emotional side in a social media video, where he was captured crying on an indoor security camera moments after his owners left for a vacation.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 10.1 million times to date, introduced TikTokers to Pawl the cat and how attached he is to his owners. The cat can be seen trudging sadly around his home while wailing and meowing for his owners.

"Checked our cameras 10 minutes after we left for vacation and this is what I saw," the video's creator wrote across the post.

@catnamedpawl

The fact he’s walking around with his fish makes it that much sadder. (We have babysitters come on check him so he’s not too lonely.) #pets #fyp #popular #cats

♬ original sound - Pawl The Cat

"Instant heartbreak. Almost turned the car around to take Pawl with us."

Although dogs are thought to be more prone to separation anxiety than cats, many of whom are content to roam around their neighborhoods alone for hours, cats can still suffer from separation worries to the same degree or feel unsettled when left alone.

According to Chicago's Metropolitan Veterinary Center, the symptoms of separation anxiety in cats are as obvious as they are in dogs. The warning signs that owners should look out for include, "excessive meowing, crying or moaning, eating too fast or not eating at all, elimination outside of the litter box, and destructive behavior."

Taking small actions like leaving the TV on while out so that your cat can listen to a comforting noise, or leaving a blanket with them that carries your scent can alleviate some of the emotional pain that cats suffering from separation anxiety face.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 5 by @CatNamedPawl, the TikTok post has been liked by over 1.4 million users and commented on more than 12,000 times.

One user asked: "You have a cat sitter coming right?"

"Get him a cat sitter! I love hanging out with people's pets while they're away, especially the kitties," advised another user.

A different user commented: "That is so heartbreaking I would have turned around."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @CatNamedPawl for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Cat
A stock image of a cat looking sad. Pawl the cat cried after his owners left for vacation, prompting a huge response online. Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC