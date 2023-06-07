Hearts Break as Man Heals a Former Fighting Dog With 'Love And Patience'

A social-media video of a former 'fighting dog' being comforted by his owner after having an accident inside their home has received praise online.

Since it was shared on June 1 by @JuiceMorph, the TikTok post has been viewed by over 616,000 users. In the clip, the dog named Scooby, who's believed to be a Rhodesian Ridgeback pit bull mix, can be seen shivering and quaking in his day bed. Scooby's owner, Chris, has been praised online for not telling off his pet.

"He's estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old now, and while he is calm and shy, he is also fearful," Chris told Newsweek. The former fighting dog had been confiscated by police who raided the dogfighting base he was being kept at. Scooby was then placed in the care of Tracy Animal Shelter in Tracy, California.

Photos of Scooby at home. The animal was rescued by police during a dogfighting raid, before being housed at Tracy Animal Shelter, his owner Chris told Newsweek.

The animal welfare organization PETA writes that dogfighting is a "cruel underground blood sport," where dogs are "abused." The animals are "pitted against each other and encouraged to rip each other to shreds in a fight to the death while spectators watch."

Although all 50 U.S. states consider participating in dogfighting a serious felony, experts say that the barbaric ritual still goes on behind closed doors. PETA estimates that "tens of thousands of people are involved in professional dogfighting, while hundreds of thousands might be participating in so-called 'streetfighting', or informal dogfights."

When he was adopted by his current owner Chris, who chose not to reveal his surname, Scooby wasn't house-trained. The dog also didn't know how to walk on a leash or even wag his tail and bark.

Chris had shared in an earlier TikTok post that the pup also had a tendency to self-harm when he felt panicked or threatened. After extensive support and care, Scooby learned to trust his new owners and the people around him.

"Slowly and surely, over the months and years Scooby warmed up to my efforts. He's just not the same dog I picked up from the shelter," Chris shared in a previous post.

What Do the Comments Say?

Hundreds of TikTok users have praised Chris for his good care of Scooby in the comments section below the post. Chris' TikTok account, dedicated to documenting Scooby's general progress and training, has more than 400,000 followers.

"The way you treat Scooby, helps me be more calm with my dogs and love them," one user wrote.

"Can you give him a kiss for me? He's so sweet and cute," another user added.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.