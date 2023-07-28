Hearts Break Over 13-Year-Old Dog Surrendered To Shelter: 'Stay Strong'

A social media video that chronicles how a 13-year-old dog came to be surrendered to an animal rescue shelter has moved audiences online. The viral video, which had been shared to TikTok by Dog Tales Rescue, recalled how Magic the dog was bought into the Ontario-based animal shelter and her adoption status ever since.

The elderly dog is currently suffering from multiple health conditions and is in the care of the rescue shelter to aid with Magic's recovery the shelter has created a donation fund so that viewers moved by Magic's story can donate to the cost of her care. Once she's been treated for her illnesses, Magic will be available for adoption.

Magic's discovery comes at a time when pet abandonment continues to be a serious issue in the U.S. Each year across the country, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to shelters, according to statistics published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). This can be contextualized as 17,260 animals every day.

The dog rescue and horse sanctuary detailed in the clip that Magic had been surrendered to their care because her owner had passed away, and that it was clear from the moment they saw her that she was in need of urgent medical attention. Audiences are made aware that the elderly dog's eyes were found completely swollen, crusted over and caked in puss, indicating that she had been suffering from a serious infection.

Her fur was also said to have been completely matted, while at the same time, she had a ruptured left cruciate, dental disease, allergies, bladder stones, possible liver disease and a history of pancreatitis.

The shelter had shared in the post that Magic will be available for adoption one day, but alongside graphic images of her looking frail while battling multiple health conditions, made clear that the elderly dog will need testing and surgery for each of these illnesses beforehand. They estimate that the total cost of her care and recovery will be 10,000 Canadian dollars which equates to 7,550 U.S. dollars.

Alongside montage clips of the dog having her hair trimmed, being bathed by shelter volunteers and cared for, a caption across the video alerts viewers to the donation link under the post. An adoption form can be filled out in advance for Magic on Dog Tales Rescue's website.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 27 by @DogTalesRescue, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 7,000 times and commented on by over 2,000 TikTok-ers, many of which have shared that they've donated to Magic's fund.

"Just applied for sweet magic! My husband and I love senior dogs. We live in BC if it's possible to coordinate transport," one user wrote.

"Sending you all the love Magic, stay strong baby," another user added.

