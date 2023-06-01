Hearts Break as Pit Bull Is Excited to Meet Painters But Is Then Ignored

A rescue dog named Anna has left the internet in tears after a video of her feeling visibly heartbroken, when the painters working for her owner ignored her presence, went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Annatherescue, the pit bull can be seen looking at the painters from behind the window, following their moves and she wags her tail, but the painters don't seem to notice her at all.

The heartbreaking post comes with a caption that says: "Anna was so happy to see the painters today... And didn't get a hello. Her pure heart will never understand why some people judge her." Followed by: "My heart breaks for my little girl but I will always make sure she feels loved. In a world where you can be anything, choose to be kind."

Stock image of a pit bull looking outside the window. A dog has left the internet in tears after a video of her getting visibly sad when painters ignored her went viral. Getty Images

According to the World Animal Foundation, pit bulls account for about 6 percent of all American dogs. There are more than 4.5 million pit bull mixes living in the country, mostly used as service dogs or guard dogs.

Pit bulls are the most abused dogs in the world, at times starved by their owners, those who used them for fights. It is estimated that about 1 million pit bulls are euthanized worldwide every year.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 345,100 views and 54,600 likes.

@annatherescue My heart breaks for my little girl but I will always make sure she feels loved. In a world where you can be anything, choose to be kind🩷 ♬ Pluto Projector - Rex Orange County

One user, Jessica, commented: "Hopefully the painters were trying to give you privacy by not looking into your home. Poor thing. Let's go get a pup cup Anna baby!" And Ju said: "I'd like to think they're ignoring her bc if they acknowledge her cuteness no painting would get done."

Blu wrote: "My girl is like this she loves people so much, and when they don't pay attention to her, it breaks my heart." And kayla added: "i'm just hoping maybe they coudlnt see her due to a glare on the window, cuz my heart can't take this." Lynette joked: "Justice for Anna."

Another user, Christina, noted: "That happy tail wagging." And Sharon commented: "Hi Anna you sweet baby. Sending you big hello and hugs."

Kay wrote: "I would've used my whole lunch break to play with her, how can anyone ignore that happy tail." And Ashley said: "Pitt mixes are so misunderstood. I love her she is precious! I would have been all up in that window for some tail wags." Zannyy.com added: "Bet I'll dress up as a painter and come say hellooo."

Newsweek reached out to Annatherescue via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.