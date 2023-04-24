Hearts Break as Rescue Puppy Makes No Friends in Class as No One Turns Up

A pup called Ellie has melted hearts after a video went viral of her reaction to finding dog school empty on her first training day.

The video was shared on TikTok on Thursday under the username @badgirlelliebear and has 1.2 million views. The pup's owner explained that, while Ellie is very well behaved, they signed her up for dog school so that she can socialize with other dogs and humans.

The owner wrote: "Excited for the first day of school hoping to make some lifelong pup friends." But Ellie's excitement soon turned into boredom when no other dog showed up to obedience class: "Not a single human or dog showing up." The clip comes with a caption that reads: "I just want friends to hang out with."

Stock image of a sad dog looking up at the camera. A pup called Ellie has melted hearts all over the internet with her reaction after finding pup school empty. Getty Images

According to Fetch by WebMD, dog school is important because it teaches your dog a variety of essential commands and techniques that can make your life easier. Puppies between 8 and 12 weeks make the best students since they haven't formed bad habits.

"Beginner classes typically teach your dog how to: sit, stay, lie down, and roll over; not to pull on the leash while walking; not to jump on other dogs or people; not to chew on furniture; to come when called; socializing with new people and places," the website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received 245,000 likes.

Lina D wrote: "No. I can't handle these stories. The doggy daycare left my dog all alone with no other pups overnight and I watched the camera bawling all night." Hiya added: "You have to learn to be the main character first! Supporting characters will be cast soon."

Jackie Guillen posted: "She's probably just happy to be out and about with you!" And AlyssaMarie13 commented: "Ask them what other days and classes have pups signed up! Or look at the schedule show up to the others!"

Ceeja Lynne added: "This happened to my pup! But the trainer was so sweet and gave her all the treats!!"

Another user, dreahdz, commented: "I'll be his lifelong friend right this second." And Dreamer posted: "You better tell me there's another ending or I'll be crying all night."

Motherv wrote: "Puppies get distracted, they need solo time for a bit so that the only distraction is the trainer it is a lil sad tho." And Phonetic added: "Why did this make me so sad even though deep down I know the dog was not expecting much. She just looks so ready for her first day of school."

