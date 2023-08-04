Hearts Break as Sick Rescue Dog Dies After Being Saved With Her 5 Puppies

A pet rescuer has melted hearts all over the internet after sharing the story of a sick dog that asked her to take care of her babies before passing away.

The post was shared on TikTok in July by the woman, under the username @marciaseager. The clip shows the dog, Annabelle, who passed away two weeks ago, and all her five puppies as they are rescued by the volunteer.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "Yeah, we saved mama and five of her babies. She's kind of sick, but she's safe now. We'll take care of her. Take care of them for me okay?"

A rescue dog being stroked by a human hand.

The poster also wrote: "It's been one week since you left this earth Annabelle and so many hearts are broken without you. You survived and suffered to provide for your babies for so long, I wish we could have been there sooner. You deserved so much more. I love you sweet girl, look out for me and all the babies I rescue."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, some 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. The society adds that the number of pets entering shelters annually has declined from around 7.2 million in 2011, and this can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted.

Of all the dogs in shelters every year, about 710,000 of them are safely returned to their owners, while about 2 million are adopted. Around 390,000 are euthanized because of lack of space in the facilities.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 728,000 views and almost 167,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Emily, commented: "She hung on until she was sure her babies were safe with someone. She was a beautiful pup, sorry for your loss." And Mothman's Husband posted: "she knew someone would keep them safe."

User5910042971512 wrote: "she knew her babies were safe with you and now she can rest. sobbing. rest in eternal peace beautiful angel." And aurora_ragnvindr added: "Wasn't ready for my heart to shatter at 8 am. She knew her babies would be loved and safe."

