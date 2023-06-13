Heartwarming

Hearts Melt as Dad Builds Special Elevator for Elderly Labrador

One man's genius solution to helping his elderly dog get up the stairs has been praised online.

Kerry Marie Gabriele shared a video on TikTok of her dad's custom-built dog elevator for their 17-year-old Labrador retriever that has trouble using the stairs.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says the traditional yardstick that one dog year is the equivalent of seven human years is not backed by science, and that different breeds age differently—with small dogs generally living longer than big ones.

Citing American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines, the AKC says the first year of a medium-sized dog's life equals about 15 human years, while a dog's second year equates to about nine years for a human.

Dog in elevator
Sadie, a 17-year-old Labrador, had a little help from her loving owner who built her a custom elevator for getting up and down the stairs. @kerrymariegabriele/TikTok

When it reaches two years old, a dog would be 24 in human years, and from there each dog year would represent about five human ones.

This makes Labrador retriever Sadie about 99 years old in human terms, so it is no surprise that she's struggling a little with the steps.

Sadie is an impressive age, but still far from the world's oldest dog—Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, who is 31 years old. Bobi was crowned the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February 2023, and despite his age is still roaming around his farm and playing with his feline friend.

Large dog breeds like retrievers are particularly vulnerable to joint issues, specifically hip dysplasia which occurs when the ball and socket of the hip joint are deformed and can cause big problems with movement.

With a few steps up to their door, Kerry's dad took matters into his own hands and created a custom doggie elevator that Sadie can use to get up and down with ease.

"Your dad is a wonderful human being," said one commenter. While another wrote: "This is the best thing I've ever seen."

Senior dogs often capture viral attention, melting hearts with adorable antics like greeting their beloved owners and taking a walk with just one speed.

As well as joint issues, older dogs can often suffer from arthritis. The first signs are often stiffness and limping but can include trouble squatting to go to the bathroom and difficulty climbing on to furniture or up the stairs.

If you're worried about your dog's joint health and movement, it is always a good idea to get them checked out by your vet. While there is no cure for arthritis, there are ways to make pets more comfortable with anti-inflammatory medications.

"This just made my whole day," said another one of the 12 million viewers of the adorable elevator video.

"Just wow," added another reply. While one commenter wrote that it was the "sweetest thing to do for the pup."

Newsweek asked Kerry Marie Gabriele for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

