Hearts Melt as Dog Jumps Out of Moving Car Impatient to See Grandparents

The video was shared on Thursday by the puppy's owner, under the username Alainaslaystheday. In it, the poodle can be seen jumping out of its owner's still-moving car as soon as the dog recognizes grandma's home right by them. The puppy initially falls on a bush but quickly turns back on its feet and runs toward the house.

The clip, which has 1.9 million views, comes with a caption that reads: "When your puppy got too excited about grandma and poopah's house." This is followed by: "This crazy puppy."

Stock image of a small dog jumping from a car window. A video of a poodle puppy leaping out of a moving vehicle to run toward grandma's house has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

Dogs' favorite people are not necessarily their main caregivers, and it's normal for them to love their grandparents just like children do.

Most dogs tend to bond with the person who gives them the most attention, according to pet experts at Rover. This may be the parent who fills their bowl every morning and takes them for a walk every evening. However, for other dogs, the quality of the time spent together matters, too.

Rover's website explains that, if you have the feeling you're not your dog's favorite person, there's a way to fix that. "You can improve and increase the bond between you. The easiest (and most fun) way is to spend at least 30 minutes of focused, one-on-one time together each day. This doesn't include walks, yard time, or watching TV together. Your bonding time should be active and focused," the website reads.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, with 124,000 likes on TikTok. One user, Marissa Lawton, commented: "Knowing it's a poodle, this tracks." And Jerseygurl wrote: "He /she said go on home thanks for the ride." Kim Maria added: "And I'm out of here see ya."

Sandramex71 wrote: "OMG [oh my god] he's like I'm ok I'm ok. Grandmaaaaa I'm here grandma open the door." And qweneTee posted: "'Poopah' is the cutest name for a grampa ever!!" Michellesivels7 added: "I seen a vet bill flash before my eyes!"

Another user, 2Shay, commented: "That puppy knows about tuck and roll." And LuckyCharm wrote: "Oh this looks like my stop byeeeee." User ssexton610 added: "I have a crazy labordoodle like that. I spend every day trying to keep her alive."

Brian Yow wrote: "I've got to roll the window halfway up once we turn onto Grandmas road!" And pmracing posted: "My dog did that at the last stop light on the way to the dog park. But she was harnessed, her little back feet barely touched the ground."

Newsweek reached out to Alainaslaystheday for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.