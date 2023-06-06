Hearts Melt Over Neighbor's Boxer Who "Knocks" Every Day To Ask Dog To Play

A social media video of a boxer dog knocking on a door to reach her new friend, another dog, to play with him has warmed hearts across the internet.

The viral video captured the video creator's new neighbor's dog, Darlin, 'knocking' on their front door, to be allowed in to play with her own dog, Chewbarka.

"We have new neighbors and every night we have a knock (scratch) at our door," Chewbarka's owner shared during the video.

The TikTok post comprised of a clip of Darlin, the new dog next door, scratching at Chewbarka's front door in a bid to be let in to hang out. After a short while, Chewbarka's owner opens the door to reveal the excited boxer dog and asks her if she wants to play with her dog. Chewbarka then spots Darlin and walks out of the door to greet the new dog next door and the pair are filmed playing enthusiastically in the yard.

"Darlin and Chewbarka love hanging out," a voiceover narration says over the video.

On the whole, the boxer dog breed is known to be upbeat, friendly and playful, according to The Spruce Pets, and Darlin the dog is clearly no exception.

The video has been captioned: "Our neighbor's dog 'knocks' on our door every night to ask Chewy to come play."

The pair and their owners are based in Vancouver, Canada.

A stock image of two dogs playing with each other. The viral video filmed the two new neighbors playing with each other, after the boxer dog had 'knocked' on her new friend's front door. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 29 by @Chewbarkasmom, the TikTok post has been viewed over 1 million times and liked by more than 141,000 users. Over 400 TikTok users have shared their amusement at the funny moment and their own experiences of friendly boxer dogs in the comments section below the post.

"Boxers always looking at you like you owe them money," one user joked.

Another user commented: "Adorable. She's like 'Obviously. Thank you'".

"OMG, we had boxers for years and they were total door scratchers and they LOVED their poodle friends," a different user wrote.

"Of course it's a boxer," added another user.

A different TikTok-er shared: "Such a polite puppy! Both are so cute!"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Chewbarkasmom for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.