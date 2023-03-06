Hearts Melt Over Cat's Sleeping Position on Bed: 'The Legs Dangling'

A cat named Benson has left the internet in stitches after a video of him sleeping on his owner's roommate's bed "like he pays all the bills," went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Saturday by the cat's owner, under the username Bensonsmami, the fluffy orange feline can be seen sleeping on the roommate's bed with his legs dangling on the side and his belly up.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Today I walk by my roommate's room and see my cat sleeping on her bed like this," followed by, "The legs dangling off the side - not a care in the world."

According to the health information website Sleep Foundation, more than half of cats sleep between 12 and 18 hours a day, and nearly 40 percent of cats sleep for over 18 hours per day. As they grow older, they sleep even more than they did in their younger years.

The website states: "Cats have a polyphasic sleep pattern, which means they sleep multiple times each day rather than in one, long period like humans generally sleep. These cat naps average 78 minutes in length. However, cats commonly sleep for periods of time ranging from 50 to 113 minutes."

Cats, like some other mammals, sleep a lot to help their body recharge and conserve energy, as well as help regulate their emotions.

While it's normal for cats to sleep most of the day, unusual sleep or excessive wakefulness patterns may indicate an underlying health condition. If your cat is experiencing changes in bathroom habits, signs of disorientation, or unusual weight gain or loss, you should contact your veterinarian.

The video of Benson quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 1.2 million views and 235,000 likes.

One user, Megan Sprinkles, commented: "That's his bed now." And isabelllllllllaaaaaa said: "Garfield energy." Rainyarcade wrote: "this room [is] so cozy."

Bus Driver Uk said: "Living [his] best life." Emma Leigh Design wrote: "protect him at all costs." Raccoonlover594 added: "I aspire to have this exact room (with the cat)." Elise said: "oh to be this cat."

Another user, Emily, commented: "I would be so offended."

Freeform added: "I aspire to have his lifestyle."

Lc_310_gotrojans wrote: "Laying like he pays ALL the rent." And Terri Hamel wrote: "Is this what livin' rent-free feels like?"

Newsweek reached out to Bensonsmami for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.