Hearts Melt Over Pregnant Chihuahua Having an Ultrasound: 'Her Little Look'

A pregnant dog has delighted 1.8 million viewers after a video of her getting an ultrasound to check on her little ones went viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, under the username @pierinamoralest. It shows the Chihuahua, called Tini, paying attention to the vet as he does an ultrasound on her, to check how her pregnancy is progressing.

During the first few seconds of the clip, the dog lays comfortably on the table. Tini seeks her owner's eyes for comfort, before turning her attention to the vet, and then to the screen. The father of her puppies is also in the room, patiently waiting by the table.

Stock image of a pregnant dog on its back getting an ultrasound. A video of an expectant Chihuahua getting the check has melted hearts on TikTok. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dog pregnancy lasts for about 62 to 64 days, roughly two months. By the end of the first month, a veterinarian can detect a heartbeat.

The most accurate way to determine whether or not a dog is pregnant is diagnostic testing. However, signs of dog pregnancy to watch for include: "increase in appetite; weight gain; increase in nipple size; swollen belly; tires more easily; nesting behavior; more affectionate; irritability. In addition, some dogs may vomit and have a decrease in appetite for a few days in the first few weeks due to changes in hormones," as suggested by the AKC.

The video quickly gained popularity across the platform, and it has so far received more than 81,000 likes in less than a week.

Monica Davila wrote: "Her little look at you in the first 2 seconds." Caligirl198 added: "She's like do you see them all? Are they ok?"

Hxndyy posted: "The fact that the dad was there that is so romantic actual goals." And Hanna15mini commented: "I really feel like she knows what's going on here, she's looking and listening, taking it all in. Bless her."

Another TikTok user, Chromaz, wrote: "She's wondering what's happening hope she had a safe delivery." And Kim posted: "Please do a maternity photo shoot."

Lauren wrote: "Oh girl, look look [you're] ging to be [a] mommy that's your baby."

Is x commented: "Looks like me when i went for my scans." And Name70163 posted: "Oh my god... pure love." Lisa added: "Awwww what a good little mama she is. Laying there so you can check on her babies..."

Newsweek reached out to @pierinamoralest for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.