Heartwarming

Hearts Melt as Owner Celebrates Pet's 20th Birthday With Cat-Cuterie Board

By
Heartwarming Cats Birthday TikTok Life

A cat owner has left online viewers laughing after sharing a video of her family celebrating their pet's 20th birthday with a cat-cuterie board.

The post was posted on TikTok last Friday, under the username Leahkahan. In the clip, the senior cat can be seen eating from what looks like a charcuterie board. Instead, it's filled with cat-friendly snacks. The food board comes with birthday decorations and is accompanied by her family singing "Happy Birthday" to the feline.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "My parents sent me this video of them celebrating our family cat's 20th birthday with a cat-cuterie board." This is followed by "Happy 20th birthday Mattie."

cat birthday celebrations go viral
A stock image shows a cat at a birthday party. A TikTok video of a family celebrating their cat's 20th birthday has gone viral. Getty Images

While they don't have nine lives, domestic cats can live for up to 20 years in optimal conditions, according to British animal charity Blue Cross, and they go through six main life stages.

The first is when they're kittens, up to 6 months of age, which is the best time for them to learn. Until about 2 years, they are juniors, when cats reach their full size. From 3 to 6 years, they are in the prime stage, which, as the name indicates, is the peak time of their life.

From 7 to 10 years of age, they are considered mature cats, and from 11 to 14 they're senior. When cats live 15 years or more, they are considered geriatric.

@leahkahan

Happy 20th birthday mattie 😂

♬ original sound - travel girl lele

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, where it has so far received over 3.4 million views and 648,300 likes.

One user, Amy Scott, commented: "An old cat is a well-loved cat." And dyhg8zbcyg2u said: "Not me showing our 17-year-old cat to bribe him to make it to 20."

Kristin_Wafford N.T.P. added: "My sweet baby Peanut made it to 22. Cats are the best!!"

Melanie Drummond wrote: "My GAWD, my cat would eat 3 bites then puke it up on the carpet." And Julia Madeline Taylo said: "Okay the dad is so precious I can't."

Catherine Daily85 wrote: "What a special cat 20 years old that's worth celebrating." And jessica.miller319 said, "This is the only type of content i want to see."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Leahkahan for comment via TikTok chat.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC