Hearts Melt as Owner Celebrates Pet's 20th Birthday With Cat-Cuterie Board

A cat owner has left online viewers laughing after sharing a video of her family celebrating their pet's 20th birthday with a cat-cuterie board.

The post was posted on TikTok last Friday, under the username Leahkahan. In the clip, the senior cat can be seen eating from what looks like a charcuterie board. Instead, it's filled with cat-friendly snacks. The food board comes with birthday decorations and is accompanied by her family singing "Happy Birthday" to the feline.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "My parents sent me this video of them celebrating our family cat's 20th birthday with a cat-cuterie board." This is followed by "Happy 20th birthday Mattie."

While they don't have nine lives, domestic cats can live for up to 20 years in optimal conditions, according to British animal charity Blue Cross, and they go through six main life stages.

The first is when they're kittens, up to 6 months of age, which is the best time for them to learn. Until about 2 years, they are juniors, when cats reach their full size. From 3 to 6 years, they are in the prime stage, which, as the name indicates, is the peak time of their life.

From 7 to 10 years of age, they are considered mature cats, and from 11 to 14 they're senior. When cats live 15 years or more, they are considered geriatric.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, where it has so far received over 3.4 million views and 648,300 likes.

One user, Amy Scott, commented: "An old cat is a well-loved cat." And dyhg8zbcyg2u said: "Not me showing our 17-year-old cat to bribe him to make it to 20."

Kristin_Wafford N.T.P. added: "My sweet baby Peanut made it to 22. Cats are the best!!"

Melanie Drummond wrote: "My GAWD, my cat would eat 3 bites then puke it up on the carpet." And Julia Madeline Taylo said: "Okay the dad is so precious I can't."

Catherine Daily85 wrote: "What a special cat 20 years old that's worth celebrating." And jessica.miller319 said, "This is the only type of content i want to see."

