Hearts Melt Over Puppy's Reaction to New Home: 'Not Quite Sure'

Beagle and Cavalier mix Cece went to live with her new owners earlier this month, and at first wasn't too sure about her new surroundings.

In a video posted by @cecethebeaglier with 7.5 million views, the adorable tiny "Beaglier" puppy, who lives in Australia, looks a little worried.

The text overlay read: "The first time mum and dad took me home, not quite sure about this new family."

Clinical animal behaviorist and founder of Nose To Trail Rachel Rodgers told Newsweek: "Some dogs can settle in remarkably quickly, whereas others can take several months to decompress and feel relaxed and comfortable in their new home.

"Puppies can also really struggle in their first few days. It is so important that the first few days are handled well for puppies. If they are—they can settle in very quickly."

A Beaglier breed dog is a mix of a Beagle and a Cavalier King Charles spaniel. With a blend of physical characteristics from both breeds, they generally have a small to medium sized body, floppy ears and a friendly expression.

Known for their friendly and affectionate nature, they are generally good family pets and like a moderate amount of exercise.

Because both breeds come from a hunting background, they have a natural inclination to play and be active and are reasonably intelligent and trainable.

Tiny pup Cece looks worried on the couch as she sits looking at her new owners. But there is nothing unusual about her being a little unsure.

"Sometimes people suggest the three days, three weeks, three months rule for dogs," explained Rodgers.

"The first three days will be a big adjustment for the dog. Some may struggle to eat as they are overwhelmed by all the changes. In the first three weeks this will be their settling in time, they start to get used to routine, and where things are. It can also be when people start to notice behavior problems the dog may have.

"By three months, this routine should be more settled and the dog has started to trust and bond with their new humans."

Last week we saw how shelter dog Cowboy started to slowly trust his new owners after being adopted. After spending the first bit of time hiding away, adorable Cowboy finally started to settle and now follows his owners around the house.

When it comes to helping your new dog settle into their home, there are some things you can do.

Rodgers explained: "When they first come home it is likely their very first time away from mom and litter mates. If we then leave them alone in a cold kitchen that looks strange, sounds strange and smells weird they can be VERY frightened."

When your new family member first comes home, Rodgers suggests sleeping downstairs with them for a few nights before slowly moving back upstairs.

"Finally people really need to keep things calm for the first few days," she said. "It can be tempting to have everyone round to see your puppy but they need to sleep for up to 18 hours per day! If they don't get this level of sleep you will likely see problems occurring in other areas."

In over 1,600 comments on the adorable video, Cece the Beaglier melted hearts.

"Contemplating his life choices right there," joked one commenter, while another said: "It must be scary for them."

Another wrote: "So adorable," while one simply said that Cece was "precious."

