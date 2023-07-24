Hearts Melt as Puppy Sees Owner for the First Time After Vacation

A puppy's ecstatic reaction to her owner coming home from a trip is making TikTok users teary-eyed.

In the cute clip shared to TikTok by Jazz Thornton (@jazzthornton), the author and filmmaker had just returned to her New Zealand home after spending a few days overseas.

As she approaches the door, her puppy Billie spots her through the glass. The Cavapoo is clearly happy to see the 28-year-old, bouncing around the room while her tail wags furiously.

After Thornton opens the door, Billie begins to run around her in circles. She sits on the ground to allow Billie to hop into her lap, where the dog immediately begins to lick her face. However, Billie is so excited that she can't sit still.

"POV: you had to go overseas for the first time since you got your puppy and this was her reaction to you coming home. I was only gone for a few days but it felt like forever," Thornton wrote alongside the adorable footage, which has received 1.2 million views and over 220,000 likes.

Thornton first made a name for herself as a film student in 2016, when her video Dear Suicidal Me went viral. The documentary film asked people who had tried to take their own lives to share their suicide notes, including Thornton, who attempted suicide 14 times as a teenager.

She has since gone on to become a respected mental health advocate, co-founding the suicide prevention organization Voice of Hope and writing several books on the subject. She also won the New Zealand version of Dancing with the Stars in 2022, and travels overseas as a speaker.

After years spent longing for a dog, Thornton adopted Billie in April. She shared a clip of herself picking up the puppy online, with happy tears streaming down her face.

"Everyone, meet Billie," she captioned the heartwarming video. "I did it. I got my own pup."

The feeling seems to be mutual, with Billie overjoyed to see her owner returning home from her latest trip.

"Oh my gosh she is sooooooo excited," commented Genevieve Mora.

"She's literally ecstatic," agreed Gina.

"She was practically exploding with love!!" said GenX Mom.

"I'm gonna die this is so adorable," wrote Manya.

"That puppy is not going to stop for about 24 hours," bklamkin.

"What a welcome home gift," commented Janet Russell259, while Sarah Butler706 said: "You can't leave ever again!!"

