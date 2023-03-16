Hearts Melt as Sausage Dog Hides in Living Room Corner: 'All By Myself'

A viral video of a sausage dog hiding in the corner of a living room has gone viral after it was shared online.

Dogs typically love being surrounded by their owners and pet pals, but this sausage dog appeared to prefer taking some time alone.

In a TikTok video uploaded by user saleemjabbar7, the sweet dog huddles in the corner of the room.

As the clip started out, the TikTok user could be seen walking into the living room and towards the window.

Then, the camera turned to the right and revealed a small sausage dog standing on its hind legs seemingly hiding away, looking very sheepish.

The pooch then looks into the camera with its large eyes and didn't appear to want to move from the space.

According to the American Kennell Club (AKC), sausage dogs have an "ever-alert expression" and they are "bold vivacious."

It added: "Smart and vigilant, with a big-dog bark, they make fine watchdogs. Bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey, they can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."

Since being shared on Monday, March 13, the post has received more than 4.5 million views and has attracted some 568,700 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who posted under the video were sympathetic to the dog's situation and wanted the owner to give the pooch a cuddle.

TikTok user rubyberrie said: "Aww bless him, he looks petrified."

User 9210205676811 added: "Those sweet sad eyes. He needs some love. I know you'll give him some."

Sarah commented: "Ohh oh this baby needs so much hugs and kisses and boops."

While Whatsupchuck21 simply posted: "Oh my lord this stole my heart."

The AKC explained there are a number of reasons why dogs might choose to hide away from their owners, which include:

They love private spaces and that these can act "like a personal safe space."

They're afraid and if they are fearful, they locate somewhere safe and far away from whatever is scaring them.

They're physically ill or injured and might hide away as a way to cope with the pain. If this is the case visit a local veterinarian to assess their situation.

Newsweek has contacted saleemjabbar7 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.