Hearts Melt Over Dog Who's So 'Tiny' She's Washed in a Bowl at the Groomers

A social media video of a "tiny" dog being washed in a bowl at a grooming salon has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral video captured Monroe the female Mi-Ki dog getting a regular wash, cut and blow-dry at Doggy Styling U.K, a boutique grooming salon with branches in three towns in Surrey, England, near London.

"In the video clip, Monroe is going through the stages of a dog groom at one of our salons. We're showing Monroe and how she reacts throughout her treatment," a spokesperson from Doggy Styling U.K told Newsweek.

While the salon groomers are unsure how much Monroe weighs, they assured Newsweek that she was pretty small!

Monroe the Mi-Ki received a wash, cut and blow-dry at Doggy Styling U.K in Weybridge. She's the "tiniest" dog the grooming salon has ever catered to. Doggy Styling U.K.

The viral video gave audiences a full introduction to Monroe the Mi-Ki, whose breed originates from the more common Maltese, Japanese Chin and Papillon breeds.

Monroe is then shown enjoying a bath with a selection of shampoos, before being moved into a small bowl to help groomers accommodate for her "tiny" size. The adorable pup is described by the salon as being the "tiniest" dog they have ever groomed, and as a result benefitted from sitting inside a bowl to prevent her from being washed away by the water pressure of the bath.

After a thorough wash, Monroe is then bundled up in a towel and taken over to a table where she has her claws trimmed and her paw-pad fur shaved. The pup was said to be feeling quite queasy during her groom, because she had traveled to the salon by car.

"We gave her a quick break," her groomer decided to help her feel better.

Monroe was so small that the staff decided to place her in a small bowl while being washed, so that she didn't slide away due to the water pressure of the showerhead. Doggy Styling U.K.

While the Mi-Ki breed is not currently fully recognized, these types of dogs all share a silky coat and tiny frame. They are also distant relatives of Yorkshire terrier dogs. Monroe's "miniscule" frame made her a challenge to groom, as the salon's clippers and scissors were almost too big to be used on her, but the grooming staff at the Weybridge branch of the salon pulled through and gave Monroe a stylish cut, which is revealed to TikTokers at the end of the video.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 2 by @DoggyStylingUK, the TikTok post has been viewed over 1.4 million times and liked by over 200,000 users. More than 1,200 users have gushed over the sweet dog in the comments section below the post. Many users have commented on the rare status of the Mi-Ki breed.

"I had never heard of the breed till I did a DNA test for my dog and she ended up being like 15% Mi-Ki," one user wrote.

"Why are small dogs always so shaky? Little fellas every muscle is contracting," another user observed.

Another TikTok-er commented: "Oh my gosh, I had a Mi-ki. I've never seen another!"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

